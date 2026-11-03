Match details Tamil Nadu vs Andhra List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 21.12.2026

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Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 21, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Tamil Nadu Squad

PlayersAchyuth CV, Govinth -, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Kishore Sai, Kumar Boopathi Vaishna, Manikandan Karthick, Mohamed Ali S, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Rathi Sachin, Sandhu Sunny, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Sudharsan Sai, Yadav Sanjay
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Andhra Squad

PlayersBharat Srikar, Bhui Ricky, Dhanush Marathala, Hebbar Ashwin, Kumar Bodhala Vinay, Kumar Saurabh, Prasad SDNV, Raju Kalidindi Siva Narasimha, Raju Satyanarayana, Ram Jagarlapudi Saketh, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth, Reddy Nithish, Sandeep Kumar Chennuboina Sai, Sandeep Y, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Sudharsian Kodavandla, Varma Bhupathiraju Munish, Vijay Tripurana
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