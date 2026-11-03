Squads Tamil Nadu vs Bihar List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 14.12.2026

List a

TAN
TAN
BIH
BIH

Playing

TAN
TAN
BIH
BIH
First TeamSecond Team
Achyuth CV

no information yet

Kanaujia Badal Manoj

no information yet

Govinth -

no information yet

Khan Hashim Shabir

no information yet

Jagadeesan Narayan

wicket keeper

Kumar Singh Honey Hansnath

no information yet

Loharuka Ayush

no information yet

Mohamed Ali S

no information yet

Paul Pradosh Ranjan

wicket keeper

Raj Prithvi

no information yet

Sandhu Sunny

all rounder

Saurabh Bipin

wicket keeper

Siddarth Andre

no information yet

Singh Gurjapneet

all rounder

SR Athish

no information yet

Suryavanshi Vaibhav

no information yet

Tiwari Himanshu

no information yet

Bench

TAN
TAN
BIH
BIH

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet