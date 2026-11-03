Squads Tamil Nadu vs Bihar List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 14.12.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Achyuth CV
no information yet
Kanaujia Badal Manoj
no information yet
Govinth -
no information yet
Kashyap Suraj Kumar
bowler
Indrajith Baba
batsman
Khan Hashim Shabir
no information yet
Jagadeesan Narayan
wicket keeper
Khan Shabbir Bashir
bowler
Kishore Sai
bowler
Kumar Singh Honey Hansnath
no information yet
Kumar Boopathi Vaishna
batsman
Loharuka Ayush
no information yet
Manikandan Karthick
bowler
Mahrour Mangal
batsman
Mohamed Ali S
no information yet
Raj Akash Bibhuti
batsman
Paul Pradosh Ranjan
wicket keeper
Raj Prithvi
no information yet
Rathi Sachin
bowler
Rajnish Kumar
batsman
Sandhu Sunny
all rounder
Saurabh Bipin
wicket keeper
Siddarth Andre
no information yet
Singh Himanshu
bowler
Singh Gurjapneet
all rounder
Singh Piyush
bowler
SR Athish
no information yet
Suryavanshi Vaibhav
no information yet
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Tiwari Himanshu
no information yet
Yadav Sanjay
batsman
Match has not started yet