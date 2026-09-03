Match details Boland vs Eastern Storm T20 CSA T20 Challenge 08.10.2026

T20

BOL
BOL
EAS
EAS

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, October 08, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Boland Squad

PlayersAdams Ferisco, Baron Jevano, Cloete Archille, Copeland Micheal, du Toit Adrian, Fortuin Clyde, Hanabe Hlomla, Jonker Chris, Mahima Siyabonga, Malan Janneman, Malan Pieter, Manack Imran, Mgijima Aviwe, Mnyaka Akhona, Petersen Keegan, Stuurman Glenton, van Zyl Stiaan, Viljoen Hardus, Von Berg Shaun
Benchno information yet

Eastern Storm Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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