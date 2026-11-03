Squads Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings T20 Super Smash 17.01.2027

T20

Auckland

AUC
AUC
CKI
CKI

Playing

AUC
AUC
CKI
CKI
First TeamSecond Team
Bowes Chad

batsman

Fletcher Cam

wicket keeper

Boyle Matt

batsman

Gulati Rohit

no information yet

Carter Leo

batsman

Harrison Ryan

all rounder

Jacobs Bevon

no information yet

Frew Jesse

batsman

Johal Harjot

no information yet

Harper LLB

no information yet

Jones A

no information yet

Olliver Angus

no information yet

Janett Scott

no information yet

Singh Samrath

no information yet

Latham Tom

wicket keeper

Solia Sean

all rounder

Mariu Rhys

batsman

Stackpole Lachlan

no information yet

McConchie Cole

all rounder

Watson Luke Douglas

no information yet

Bench

AUC
AUC
CKI
CKI

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet