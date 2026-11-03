Squads Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings T20 Super Smash 17.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ashok Adithya
bowler
Bowes Chad
batsman
Fletcher Cam
wicket keeper
Boyle Matt
batsman
Gulati Rohit
no information yet
Carter Leo
batsman
Guptill Martin
batsman
Davey Sean Benjamin
bowler
Harrison Ryan
all rounder
Foulkes Zak
batsman
Jacobs Bevon
no information yet
Frew Jesse
batsman
Johal Harjot
no information yet
Harper LLB
no information yet
Jones A
no information yet
Hay Mitchell James
batsman
Keene Simon
batsman
Henry Matt
bowler
Olliver Angus
no information yet
Jamieson Kyle
bowler
Phillips Dale
batsman
Janett Scott
no information yet
Singh Samrath
no information yet
Latham Tom
wicket keeper
Solia Sean
all rounder
Mariu Rhys
batsman
Stackpole Lachlan
no information yet
McConchie Cole
all rounder
Watson Luke Douglas
no information yet
McKenzie Angus
bowler
Match has not started yet