Squads Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts T20 Super Smash 21.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ashok Adithya
bowler
Bacon Matthew Boyce
bowler
Fletcher Cam
wicket keeper
Chu Max
wicket keeper
Gulati Rohit
no information yet
Clarke Mason
bowler
Guptill Martin
batsman
Cumming Jacob Mark
all rounder
Harrison Ryan
all rounder
Cumming Zac
all rounder
Jacobs Bevon
no information yet
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Johal Harjot
no information yet
Georgeson Luke
all rounder
Jones A
no information yet
Gibson Jacob Michael
bowler
Keene Simon
batsman
Olliver Angus
no information yet
Johnson Llewellyn Cullen
batsman
Phillips Dale
batsman
Lockrose Ben
bowler
Singh Samrath
no information yet
McKay Jarrod
bowler
Solia Sean
all rounder
Parkes Thorn Kiwa
batsman
Stackpole Lachlan
no information yet
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Watson Luke Douglas
no information yet
Sixton Harry
no information yet
Match has not started yet