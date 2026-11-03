Squads Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts T20 Super Smash 21.01.2027

T20

Auckland

AUC
AUC
OVO
OVO

Playing

AUC
AUC
OVO
OVO
First TeamSecond Team
Fletcher Cam

wicket keeper

Chu Max

wicket keeper

Gulati Rohit

no information yet

Harrison Ryan

all rounder

Cumming Zac

all rounder

Jacobs Bevon

no information yet

Johal Harjot

no information yet

Georgeson Luke

all rounder

Jones A

no information yet

Olliver Angus

no information yet

Singh Samrath

no information yet

Solia Sean

all rounder

Stackpole Lachlan

no information yet

Phillips Glenn

all rounder

Watson Luke Douglas

no information yet

Sixton Harry

no information yet

Bench

AUC
AUC
OVO
OVO

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet