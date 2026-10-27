Match details Chhattisgarh vs Odisha T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 18.11.2026

T20

CHH
CHH
ODI
ODI

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Chhattisgarh Squad

PlayersAgarwal Shubham, Butte Jivesh, Chandraker Shashank, Chouhan Ashish, Desai Sanjeet, Hurkat Sanidhya, Kerkar Eknath, Khare Amandeep Narayan, Majumdar Sourabh Jeevan Krishna, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Painkra Prashant, Singh Gagandeep, Singh Harpreet, Singh Shubham, Sureshrao Ruikar Sumit, Thakur Aayush Singh, Tiwari Rishabh, Tiwary Anuj
Benchno information yet

Odisha Squad

PlayersBiswal Kartik, Dhupar Rajesh Rajeev, Luha Prabin, Mishra Shantanu, Pattanaik Rakesh, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Poddar Govinda, Pradhan Debabrata Babrubahan, Prasad Roul Sunil Kumar Sarada, Rathod Harshit, Rout Soubhagya, Samal Swastik, Singh Prayash Kumar, Tarini Sa, Yadav Abhishek
Benchno information yet

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