Match details Goa vs Mumbai Indians T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 18.11.2026

T20

GOA
GOA
MI
MI

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Goa Squad

PlayersAlemao Felix Bernado, Arunkumar Garg Lakshay, Bakhale Kashyap, Gadekar Ishaan Prasad, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kauthankar Snehal Suhas, Prabhudessai Suyash, Redkar Mohit Sandeep, Sawkar Tunish, Siddharth KV, Singh Vikash Kanwar, Tari Shubham, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Tripathi Rahul, Wagha Misal Darshan
Benchno information yet

Mumbai Indians Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet