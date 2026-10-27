Match details Madhya Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 24.11.2026

T20

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Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, November 24, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Madhya Pradesh Squad

PlayersBatham Rahul, Chouhan Rishabh, Hirwani Mihir, Iyer Venkatesh, Jain Saransh, Kartikeya Kumar, Khan Avesh, Khan Mohd Arshad, Khejroliya Kulwant, Patidar Rajat, Sahani Parth, Sharma Shubham, Solanki Sagar, Thakur Rakesh
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Himachal Pradesh Squad

PlayersAbhinay Kanwar, Arora Vaibhav, Bains Ankush, Chopra Prashant, Dagar Mayank, Dhawan Rishi, Galetiya Vinay, Gangta Nikhil, Guleria Arpit, Jaiswal Pankaj, Jaiswal Pankaj, Jamwal Ayush, Kalia Hritik, Negi Mukul, Sen Ekant, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Tomar Prashant, Vasisht Akash, Verma Sumeet
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