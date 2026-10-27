Match details Madhya Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 24.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Madhya Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Batham Rahul, Chouhan Rishabh, Hirwani Mihir, Iyer Venkatesh, Jain Saransh, Kartikeya Kumar, Khan Avesh, Khan Mohd Arshad, Khejroliya Kulwant, Patidar Rajat, Sahani Parth, Sharma Shubham, Solanki Sagar, Thakur Rakesh
|Bench
|no information yet
Himachal Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Abhinay Kanwar, Arora Vaibhav, Bains Ankush, Chopra Prashant, Dagar Mayank, Dhawan Rishi, Galetiya Vinay, Gangta Nikhil, Guleria Arpit, Jaiswal Pankaj, Jaiswal Pankaj, Jamwal Ayush, Kalia Hritik, Negi Mukul, Sen Ekant, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Tomar Prashant, Vasisht Akash, Verma Sumeet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet