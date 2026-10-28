Match details Uttarakhand vs Chhattisgarh T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 14.11.2026

T20

UTT
UTT
CHH
CHH

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 14, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Uttarakhand Squad

PlayersBhati Prashant, Bisht Himanshu, Chandela Kunal, Chaudhary Rajan, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Danu Rohit, Gusain Tanush, Joshi Piyush, Juyal Sumit, Kashyap Visha, Kumar Vinay, Madhwal Akash, Mishra Mayank, Negi Dikshanshu, Negi Ravinder, Pandey Prateek, Rauturi Girish, Rawat Akhil, Rawat Sagar, Singh Swapnil, Sudha Avneesh, Tare Aditya, Tiwari Agrim
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Chhattisgarh Squad

PlayersAgarwal Shubham, Butte Jivesh, Chandraker Shashank, Chouhan Ashish, Desai Sanjeet, Hurkat Sanidhya, Kerkar Eknath, Khare Amandeep Narayan, Majumdar Sourabh Jeevan Krishna, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Painkra Prashant, Singh Gagandeep, Singh Harpreet, Singh Shubham, Sureshrao Ruikar Sumit, Thakur Aayush Singh, Tiwari Rishabh, Tiwary Anuj
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