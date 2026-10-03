Squads Bhutan vs Thailand T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 14.10.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Chejay Namgang
wicket keeper
Chophel Sonam
wicket keeper
Chophel Tashi
no information yet
Dorji Karma
bowler
Dorji Ranjung Mikyo
batsman
Dorji Tashi
batsman
Ghalley Gakul
batsman
Jamtsho Thinley
batsman
Mongar Anand
all rounder
Phuntsho Tashi
all rounder
Rabgey Tenjin
no information yet
Thinley Namgay
all rounder
Tshering Tashi
all rounder
Yeshi Sonam
bowler
Match has not started yet