Squads Bhutan vs Thailand T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 14.10.2026

T20i

BHU
BHU
THA
THA

Playing

BHU
BHU
THA
THA
First TeamSecond Team
Chejay Namgang

wicket keeper

Chophel Sonam

wicket keeper

Chophel Tashi

no information yet

Mongar Anand

all rounder

Phuntsho Tashi

all rounder

Rabgey Tenjin

no information yet

Thinley Namgay

all rounder

Tshering Tashi

all rounder

Bench

BHU
BHU
THA
THA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet