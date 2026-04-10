Christopher Julian Clement Wright

Christopher Julian Clement Wright

bowler

Full name:Christopher Julian Clement Wright
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Leicestershire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches20312662
Innings34512559
Overs5524.5867.1203.4
Balls---
Maidens1011360
Runs1896447221834
Wickets58713953
Avg32.333.9734.6
SR56.4737.4323.05
Eco3.435.449
BB964
4w2212
5w1910
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches20312662
Innings2695116
Not outs61249
Runs389832130
Balls Faced773441433
Avg18.7411.884.28
SR50.477.5390.9
Fours530293
Fifties1400
Sixies3010
Highest87426
Hundreds000

Christopher Julian Clement Wright Schedule & Results

County Championship

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Cox, Ben

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James Kimber, Louis Philip

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Rahane, Ajinkya

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Naseem Shah

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Mulder, Wiaan

Mulder, Wiaan

Ramji, Uttam

Ramji, Uttam

Budinger, SG

Budinger, SG

Kishore, R Sai

Kishore, R Sai

Amin, Umar

Amin, Umar

Krishna, Prasidh

Krishna, Prasidh