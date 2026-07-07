Match details Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup 22.07.2026

List a

LEI
LEI
GLO
GLO

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, July 22, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Amin Umar, Bailey JE, Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Davis Will, Evans Sam, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Handscomb Peter, Hill Lewis, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Keast James, Masood Shan, Mike Ben, Mulder Wiaan, Patel Rishi, Rahane Ajinkya, Ramji Uttam, Rhodes George, Salisbury Matt, Scriven Tom, Shah Naseem, Stirling Paul, Swindells Harry, Trevaskis Liam, Walker Roman, Wood Sam, Wright Chris
Benchno information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Daz, Akhter Zaman, Ali Anwar, Bancroft Cameron, Boorman Thomas, Bracey James, Charlesworth Ben, Charlesworth Luke, De Lange Marchant, Dent Chris, Goodman Dominic Charles, Hammond Miles, Middleton Edward William, Miles Craig, Payne David, Phillips Glenn, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph, Price Tom, Roelofsen Grant, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Smith Tom, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Taylor Matt, Tector Harry, van Buuren Graeme, Wells Ben
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet