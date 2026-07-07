Match details Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup 22.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 22, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Leicestershire Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Rehan, Amin Umar, Bailey JE, Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Davis Will, Evans Sam, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Handscomb Peter, Hill Lewis, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Keast James, Masood Shan, Mike Ben, Mulder Wiaan, Patel Rishi, Rahane Ajinkya, Ramji Uttam, Rhodes George, Salisbury Matt, Scriven Tom, Shah Naseem, Stirling Paul, Swindells Harry, Trevaskis Liam, Walker Roman, Wood Sam, Wright Chris
|Bench
|no information yet
Gloucestershire Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet