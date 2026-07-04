Frank Dimuth Madushanka Karunaratne

Dimuth Karunaratne News View all If you are interested in cricketer Dimuth Karunaratne, you have a chance to get to know him better, we have collected details about his life, results of matches played, participation in tournaments and relations between his colleagues on the field. ‌SL vs AUS | Dimuth Karunaratne set to retire after 100th Test in Galle Dimuth Karunaratne is set to retire from International cricket after the second Test against Australia at the Galle International Stadium. This will also be his 100th Test match as Sri Lanka looks to level the two-match series that holds little value in the current World Test Championship cycle. Dimuth Karunaratne ‌AUS vs SL | Twitter reacts to Kuhnemann and Lyon back batters dominance to dent Lanka at home Dimuth Karunaratne ‌WATCH, AUS vs SL | Karunaratne embarrassed after Murphy rubbishes nonchalant leave with seed stuff Dimuth Karunaratne SL vs NZ | Twitter reacts to brain faded Chandimal leaves Dimuth furious after selling down the river Dimuth Karunaratne ‌ENG vs SL | Twitter reacts to Atkinson fifer outclass Lankan veterans’ valiance as England seal series

International career

Dimuth Karunaratne was born on April 21, 1988. He is a former Sri Lankan professional cricketer who played as an opening batter in Test and ODI matches. Karunaratne also served as the captain of the Sri Lankan Test and ODI teams. Many people consider him one of the best Test openers from Sri Lanka.

Since 2015, Karunaratne became a key player for Sri Lanka in Test matches, especially known for his performance in the second innings. By October 2017, he had scored four out of his six Test centuries in the second innings. On October 7, 2017, he became the second Sri Lankan opener after Tillakaratne Dilshan to score three Test centuries in one year.

In February 2019, Karunaratne was named captain of the Sri Lankan Test team for the South Africa series. In April 2019, Sri Lanka Cricket chose him to lead the ODI team ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, replacing Lasith Malinga. Karunaratne is the only batsman after Ridley Jacobs to carry his bat in a World Cup match.

He ended his Test career after playing his 100th Test match in a home series against Australia.

2011

ODI Debut: July 9, 2011 – England vs Sri Lanka at Manchester.

2012

Test Debut: November 17-19, 2012 – Sri Lanka vs New Zealand at Galle.

Scored a duck in the first innings but hit a half-century in the second innings to win the match.

2013

Struggled in the Test series in Australia.

Scored his then-highest Test score of 85 in Sydney during the final Test.

2014

Scored his maiden Test century on December 28, 2014, against New Zealand in Christchurch (152 runs from 363 balls).

2015

Missed the World Cup after breaking his hand in a practice match.

Scored his second Test century (133) against Pakistan in Pallekele.

Hit his highest Test score at the time: 186 against West Indies at Galle.

Struggled in the home Test series against Australia.

2016

Scored a century and a fifty in the Test series against Zimbabwe.

Named Player of the Series after scoring 280 runs at an average of 70.00.

2017

Took his maiden Test wicket (Cheteshwar Pujara) against India.

Scored his fifth Test century against India.

Recorded a career-best 196 runs in Sri Lanka’s first day-night Test against Pakistan in Dubai.

Scored 1000 Test runs in a calendar year.

2018

Played his 50th Test in July.

Scored an unbeaten 158 against South Africa.

Scored 218 runs in that match, more than South Africa’s combined total.

Won Player of the Series against South Africa.

Named in the ICC and ESPNCricinfo World Test XI for 2018.

2019

Struck on the neck by a bouncer in Canberra but returned to bat and scored 59.

Appointed Sri Lanka’s Test captain in February.

Led Sri Lanka to a historic 2-0 Test series win in South Africa – the first Asian team to achieve this.

In March, involved in a drink-driving incident but continued as captain.

Appointed ODI captain for the 2019 World Cup.

Carried his bat in Sri Lanka’s World Cup opener against New Zealand.

Scored a match-winning fourth-innings century against New Zealand in Galle in August.

2020

Led Sri Lanka to a 3-0 ODI whitewash over West Indies.

2021

Scored his 10th Test century in South Africa in January.

Scored his maiden double century (244) in April against Bangladesh in Kandy.

Passed 5000 Test runs and scored his 12th Test century.

Led Sri Lanka to a 1-0 Test series win over Bangladesh.

Scored his 13th Test century against West Indies in November.

Finished 2021 with 902 Test runs at an average of 69.38.

Nominated for ICC Test Cricketer of the Year and selected in the ICC World Test XI for 2021.

2022

Scored his 14th Test century in India’s day-night Test in March.

Helped win a home Test series against Bangladesh in March-May.

Scored a crucial 86 runs against Australia in July; Sri Lanka achieved their first-ever innings win over Australia in Tests.

Reached 6000 Test runs during the Pakistan series in July.

2023

Last ODI appearance: November 2, 2023, against India at Wankhede Stadium.