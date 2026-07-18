Match details Dambulla Sixers vs Kandy Royals T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 18.07.2026

T20

DAM
DAM
KAN
KAN

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 18, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Dambulla Sixers Squad

Players
BenchAhmed Iftikhar, Ali Haider, Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe, Chapman Mark, Dananjaya Akila, Dinusha Sonal, Fernando Nuwanidu, Gamage Rusanda Sanjula, Gunaratne Asela, Gunathilaka Danushka, Gunathilaka Santhush, Hendricks Reeza, Hridoy Towhid, Janat Karim, Jayawickrama Mithun, Jayawickrama Praveen, Madushanka Dilshan, Madushanka Lahiru, Nabi Mohammad, Perera Kusal, Pradeep Nuwan, Rahman Mustafizur, Silva Mandamarakkalage Nimesh Vimukthi, Silva Ranesh, Siriwadhana Ayana, Thushara Nuwan, Udara Lahiru, Wickramasinghe Chamindu, Zadran Ibrahim, Zazai Hazrat

Kandy Royals Squad

Players
BenchAli Mohammad, Ashan Shammu, Bandara Ashen, Chameera Dushmantha, Chandimal Dinesh, de Silva Chaturanga, Fletcher Andre, Gomez Chamath, Haris Mohammad, Hasaranga Wanindu, Hasnain Mohammad, Islam Shoriful, Karunaratne Dimuth, Khan Azam, Mathews Angelo, Mayers Kyle, Mendis Kamindu, Mendis Ramesh, Pathiratne Pathiratne Mudiyanselage Kavindu Rukmal, Rajitha Kasun, Rathnayake Paven, Salman Agha, Sandakan Lakshan, Shanaka Dasun

Venue Guide

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