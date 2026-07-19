Match details Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 19.07.2026

T20

COL
COL
KAN
KAN

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, July 19, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Colombo Kaps Squad

Players
BenchAhmed Iftikhar, Ahmed Taskin, Dananjaya Nipun, Daniel Shavon, Fernando Binura, Fernando Shehan, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Gunasekara Chamika, Gurbaz Rahmanullah, Karunaratne Chamika, Khan Shadab, Muhammad Waseem, Pathirana Matheesha, Perera Angelo, Perera Thisara, Phillips Glenn, Samarawickreme Sadheera, Sanketh Garuka, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika, Wijesundera Isitha

Kandy Royals Squad

Players
BenchAli Mohammad, Ashan Shammu, Bandara Ashen, Chameera Dushmantha, Chandimal Dinesh, de Silva Chaturanga, Fletcher Andre, Gomez Chamath, Haris Mohammad, Hasaranga Wanindu, Hasnain Mohammad, Islam Shoriful, Karunaratne Dimuth, Khan Azam, Mathews Angelo, Mayers Kyle, Mendis Kamindu, Mendis Ramesh, Pathiratne Pathiratne Mudiyanselage Kavindu Rukmal, Rajitha Kasun, Rathnayake Paven, Salman Agha, Sandakan Lakshan, Shanaka Dasun

Venue Guide

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