Match details Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 26.07.2026

T20

JAF
JAF
KAN
KAN

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, July 26, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jaffna Kings Squad

Players
BenchAhmed Taskin, Al Hasan Shakib, Asalanka Charith, Chawla Piyush, Fernando Avishka, Fernando Nuwanidu, Kugathas Mathulan, Lamichhane Sandeep, Madushanka Dilshan, Madushka Nishan, Maneesha Praveen, Mathews Traveen, Mishara Kamil, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Shiraz Mohamed, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika, Wickramasinghe Chamindu, Wiese David, Williams Lizaad, Zadran Ibrahim

Kandy Royals Squad

Players
BenchAfridi Shaheen, Ali Moeen, Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe, Atal Sediqullah, Fernando Asitha, Halambage Vishen, Hasaranga Wanindu, Khan Zahir, Lakshan Muditha, Mathews Angelo, McMullen Brandon, Perera Kusal, Phillips Dale, Sandesh Pawan, Sanketh Garuka, Shankar Vijay, Silva Sahan Mihira De, Thushara Nuwan, Udara Lahiru, Wijesundera Isitha

Venue Guide

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