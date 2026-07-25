Match details Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 25.07.2026

T20

GAL
GAL

154

KAN
KAN

165

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Galle Gallants won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, July 25, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Galle Gallants Squad

PlayersHarper Sam, Karunaratne Chamika, Kalupahana Dinura, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Asalanka Charith, Shanaka Dasun, Nawaz Mohammad, Ratnayake Tharindu, Javed Akif, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Arachchige Sahan, Madushan Pramod
BenchBowes Chad, Croospulle Lasith, Dickwella Niroshan, Hales Alex, Jayasuriya Prabath, Khan Zahoor, Koththigoda Yuri, Kumara Lahiru, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Lynn Chris, Malinga Eshan, Nadeeshan Kavindu, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Rajapaksa Sadisha, Seifert Tim, Shiraz Mohamed, Singh Virandeep, Soriyabandara Don Pasindu Sanjula, Tharupathi Malsha, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Udana Isuru, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Vandersay Jeffrey, Wijesinghe Chamindu, Williams Sean

Kandy Royals Squad

PlayersPerera Kusal, Udara Lahiru, Atal Sediqullah, Phillips Dale, Ali Moeen, Hasaranga Wanindu, Shankar Vijay, Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe, Thushara Nuwan, Sanketh Garuka, Fernando Asitha, Mathews Angelo
BenchAfridi Shaheen, Halambage Vishen, Khan Zahir, Lakshan Muditha, McMullen Brandon, Sandesh Pawan, Silva Sahan Mihira De, Wijesundera Isitha

Venue Guide

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