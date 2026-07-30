Match details Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 30.07.2026

T20

JAF
JAF

221

KAN
KAN

200

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Kandy Royals won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, July 30, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jaffna Kings Squad

PlayersAl Hasan Shakib, Fernando Avishka, Hridoy Towhid, Khan Zahoor, Mathews Traveen, Mishara Kamil, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Shiraz Mohamed, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika, Wickramasinghe Chamindu, Zadran Ibrahim
BenchAhmed Taskin, Asalanka Charith, Chawla Piyush, Fernando Nuwanidu, Kugathas Mathulan, Lamichhane Sandeep, Madushanka Dilshan, Madushka Nishan, Maneesha Praveen, Wiese David, Williams Lizaad

Kandy Royals Squad

PlayersAfridi Shaheen, Ali Moeen, Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe, Fernando Asitha, Hasaranga Wanindu, Jayasundera Udara, Khan Zahir, Perera Kusal, Phillips Dale, Sandesh Pawan, Thushara Nuwan
BenchAtal Sediqullah, Halambage Vishen, Lakshan Muditha, Mathews Angelo, McMullen Brandon, Sanketh Garuka, Shankar Vijay, Silva Sahan Mihira De, Udara Lahiru, Wijesundera Isitha

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet