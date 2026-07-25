Match details Kandy Royals vs Galle Gallants T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 25.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, July 25, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Kandy Royals Squad
Galle Gallants Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet