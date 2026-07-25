Match details Kandy Royals vs Galle Gallants T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 25.07.2026

T20

KAN
KAN
GAL
GAL

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 25, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kandy Royals Squad

Players
BenchAfridi Shaheen, Ali Moeen, Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe, Atal Sediqullah, Fernando Asitha, Halambage Vishen, Hasaranga Wanindu, Khan Zahir, Lakshan Muditha, Mathews Angelo, McMullen Brandon, Perera Kusal, Phillips Dale, Sandesh Pawan, Sanketh Garuka, Shankar Vijay, Silva Sahan Mihira De, Thushara Nuwan, Udara Lahiru, Wijesundera Isitha

Galle Gallants Squad

Players
BenchArachchige Sahan, Asalanka Charith, Bowes Chad, Croospulle Lasith, Dickwella Niroshan, Hales Alex, Harper Sam, Javed Akif, Jayasuriya Prabath, Kalupahana Dinura, Karunaratne Chamika, Khan Zahoor, Koththigoda Yuri, Kumara Lahiru, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Malinga Eshan, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Nadeeshan Kavindu, Nawaz Mohammad, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Rajapaksa Sadisha, Seifert Tim, Shanaka Dasun, Shiraz Mohamed, Singh Virandeep, Soriyabandara Don Pasindu Sanjula, Tharupathi Malsha, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Udana Isuru, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Vandersay Jeffrey, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Wijesinghe Chamindu, Williams Sean

Venue Guide

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