Match details Kandy Royals vs Jaffna Kings T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 30.07.2026

T20

KAN
KAN
JAF
JAF

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, July 30, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kandy Royals Squad

Players
BenchAli Mohammad, Ashan Shammu, Bandara Ashen, Chameera Dushmantha, Chandimal Dinesh, de Silva Chaturanga, Fletcher Andre, Gomez Chamath, Haris Mohammad, Hasaranga Wanindu, Hasnain Mohammad, Islam Shoriful, Karunaratne Dimuth, Khan Azam, Mathews Angelo, Mayers Kyle, Mendis Kamindu, Mendis Ramesh, Pathiratne Pathiratne Mudiyanselage Kavindu Rukmal, Rajitha Kasun, Rathnayake Paven, Salman Agha, Sandakan Lakshan, Shanaka Dasun

Jaffna Kings Squad

Players
BenchAbinash Murvin, Ahmad Noor, Allen Fabian, Asalanka Charith, Behrendorff Jason, de Silva Dhananjaya, Fernando Asitha, Fernando Avishka, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Madushan Pramod, Madushka Nishan, Malinga Eshan, Mendis Kusal, Nissanka Pathum, Omarzai Azmatullah, Pragasam Arul, Randika Vishad, Ross Alex, Rossouw Rilee, Samarakoon Lahiru, Shamsi Tabraiz, Tharaka Nisala, Vithushan Theesan, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Wickramasinghe Ahan

Venue Guide

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