Ishant Sharma News

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Prithvi ShawRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerJacob BethellEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanBabar AzamShan MasoodJay ShahVirat KohliVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSanju SamsonSachin TendulkarSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarSophie EcclestoneLaura WolvaardtRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulShubman GillNitish Kumar ReddyBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesRohit SharmaHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash ChopraSteve SmithSuresh RainaRob Key
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The Ishant Sharma news has consistently captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts as he continues to represent India in all formats of the game. Whether it's updates on his form, injuries, or career milestones, fans eagerly await the latest news about Ishant Sharma.

GT vs DC | Twitter reacts as Ishant Sharma battles Ahmedabad heat while Titans camp turns into a towel fan club

GT vs DC | Twitter reacts as Ishant Sharma battles Ahmedabad heat while Titans camp turns into a towel fan club

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GT vs DC | Twitter cracks up as Ishant Sharma hilariously accuses Ashutosh of lying after shoulder nick drama

GT vs DC | Twitter cracks up as Ishant Sharma hilariously accuses Ashutosh of lying after shoulder nick drama

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‌IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Ishant’s three-fer wrecking LSG to keep DC mathematically alive

‌IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Ishant’s three-fer wrecking LSG to keep DC mathematically alive

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RCB vs DC | Twitter in splits as Ishant Sharma has the last laugh scalping Kohli post banter-filled fourth over

RCB vs DC | Twitter in splits as Ishant Sharma has the last laugh scalping Kohli post banter-filled fourth over

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IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Capitals' bowlers embarrass Titans in low-scoring encounter

IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Capitals' bowlers embarrass Titans in low-scoring encounter

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IPL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Ishant Sharma demolishes stumps with corker sending Russell packing

IPL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Ishant Sharma demolishes stumps with corker sending Russell packing

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IPL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Narine gets lifeline after Pant’s late DRS call proves costly

IPL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Narine gets lifeline after Pant’s late DRS call proves costly

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IPL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Ishant-Jadeja engages in playful banter transforming old camaraderie into rivalry

IPL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Ishant-Jadeja engages in playful banter transforming old camaraderie into rivalry

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IPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz after Ishant Sharma removes ill-fated Jonny Bairstow with 'extreme athleticism'

IPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz after Ishant Sharma removes ill-fated Jonny Bairstow with 'extreme athleticism'

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IPL 2023, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Ishant Sharma 'blows away' Livingstone's stumps and celebratory kiss

IPL 2023, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Ishant Sharma 'blows away' Livingstone's stumps and celebratory kiss

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IPL 2023, DC vs RCB | Twitter awes at Virat Kohli's wholesome moment with Ishant Sharma after subtle sledge

IPL 2023, DC vs RCB | Twitter awes at Virat Kohli's wholesome moment with Ishant Sharma after subtle sledge

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IPL 2023, GT vs DC | Who said what ft. Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

IPL 2023, GT vs DC | Who said what ft. Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

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IPL 2023, DC vs KKR | Who said what ft. David Warner, Sourav Ganguly

IPL 2023, DC vs KKR | Who said what ft. David Warner, Sourav Ganguly

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Reports | Yash Dhull to lead Delhi Ranji Trophy squad, Ishant Sharma to be included for first two matches

Reports | Yash Dhull to lead Delhi Ranji Trophy squad, Ishant Sharma to be included for first two matches

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IND vs ENG | It will be hard on Deepak Hooda as Virat Kohli will replace him at No. 3, asserts Ishant Sharma

IND vs ENG | It will be hard on Deepak Hooda as Virat Kohli will replace him at No. 3, asserts Ishant Sharma

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WATCH | Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma lavish praise on Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th Test

WATCH | Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma lavish praise on Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th Test

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Ranji Trophy 2022 | Ishant Sharma to join Delhi Ranji Trophy squad in Guwahati

Ranji Trophy 2022 | Ishant Sharma to join Delhi Ranji Trophy squad in Guwahati

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Ishant Sharma opts out of Delhi's Ranji Trophy campaign after uncertainty on Test career - Reports

Ishant Sharma opts out of Delhi's Ranji Trophy campaign after uncertainty on Test career - Reports

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IND vs SA | Absolutely fit for series decider in Cape Town, says Virat Kohli on his fitness

IND vs SA | Absolutely fit for series decider in Cape Town, says Virat Kohli on his fitness

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IND vs SA | Mohammed Siraj will bring energy to Indian bowling attack in South Africa, says Aakash Chopra

IND vs SA | Mohammed Siraj will bring energy to Indian bowling attack in South Africa, says Aakash Chopra

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IND vs SA | Reports: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shubhman Gill and Ishant Sharma doubtful for South Africa series

IND vs SA | Reports: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shubhman Gill and Ishant Sharma doubtful for South Africa series

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IND vs NZ | Ravindra Jadeja is a three-dimensional player, India will miss his services in Mumbai, says Aakash Chopra

IND vs NZ | Ravindra Jadeja is a three-dimensional player, India will miss his services in Mumbai, says Aakash Chopra

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IND vs NZ | Rahane, Jadeja, Ishant, Williamson ruled out of Mumbai Test with injuries, Latham to lead New Zealand

IND vs NZ | Rahane, Jadeja, Ishant, Williamson ruled out of Mumbai Test with injuries, Latham to lead New Zealand

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IND vs NZ | It is time for India to drop Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara from playing XI, says Steve Harmison

IND vs NZ | It is time for India to drop Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara from playing XI, says Steve Harmison

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IND vs NZ | Ishant Sharma needs couple of Tests to get his rhythm back, says Paras Mhambrey

IND vs NZ | Ishant Sharma needs couple of Tests to get his rhythm back, says Paras Mhambrey

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It’s a joy to be led by an inspirational leader like Virat Kohli, says Mohammed Siraj

It’s a joy to be led by an inspirational leader like Virat Kohli, says Mohammed Siraj

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IND vs ENG | Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur find place in XI for 4th Test, Ashwin ignored again

IND vs ENG | Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur find place in XI for 4th Test, Ashwin ignored again

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Ishant Sharma latest news highlights his resilience and determination, proving his value to the team over the years. Stay connected to Sportscafe for all the updates, including the latest performances, injury updates, and career achievements of this veteran cricketer. Don’t miss out on the news about Ishant Sharma.