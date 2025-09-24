Ishant Sharma News
The Ishant Sharma news has consistently captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts as he continues to represent India in all formats of the game. Whether it's updates on his form, injuries, or career milestones, fans eagerly await the latest news about Ishant Sharma.
GT vs DC | Twitter reacts as Ishant Sharma battles Ahmedabad heat while Titans camp turns into a towel fan club
GT vs DC | Twitter cracks up as Ishant Sharma hilariously accuses Ashutosh of lying after shoulder nick drama
IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Ishant’s three-fer wrecking LSG to keep DC mathematically alive
RCB vs DC | Twitter in splits as Ishant Sharma has the last laugh scalping Kohli post banter-filled fourth over
IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Capitals' bowlers embarrass Titans in low-scoring encounter
IPL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Ishant Sharma demolishes stumps with corker sending Russell packing
IPL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Narine gets lifeline after Pant’s late DRS call proves costly
IPL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Ishant-Jadeja engages in playful banter transforming old camaraderie into rivalry
IPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz after Ishant Sharma removes ill-fated Jonny Bairstow with 'extreme athleticism'
IPL 2023, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Ishant Sharma 'blows away' Livingstone's stumps and celebratory kiss
IPL 2023, DC vs RCB | Twitter awes at Virat Kohli's wholesome moment with Ishant Sharma after subtle sledge
IPL 2023, GT vs DC | Who said what ft. Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami
IPL 2023, DC vs KKR | Who said what ft. David Warner, Sourav Ganguly
Ranji Trophy | Twitter reacts to Ishant Sharma getting in batsman's face to fire stern warning following controversial umpiring call
Reports | Yash Dhull to lead Delhi Ranji Trophy squad, Ishant Sharma to be included for first two matches
IND vs ENG | It will be hard on Deepak Hooda as Virat Kohli will replace him at No. 3, asserts Ishant Sharma
WATCH | Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma lavish praise on Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th Test
Ranji Trophy 2022 | Ishant Sharma to join Delhi Ranji Trophy squad in Guwahati
Ishant Sharma opts out of Delhi's Ranji Trophy campaign after uncertainty on Test career - Reports
IND vs SA | Absolutely fit for series decider in Cape Town, says Virat Kohli on his fitness
IND vs SA | Mohammed Siraj will bring energy to Indian bowling attack in South Africa, says Aakash Chopra
IND vs SA | Reports: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shubhman Gill and Ishant Sharma doubtful for South Africa series
IND vs NZ | Ravindra Jadeja is a three-dimensional player, India will miss his services in Mumbai, says Aakash Chopra
IND vs NZ | Rahane, Jadeja, Ishant, Williamson ruled out of Mumbai Test with injuries, Latham to lead New Zealand
IND vs NZ | It is time for India to drop Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara from playing XI, says Steve Harmison
IND vs NZ | Ishant Sharma needs couple of Tests to get his rhythm back, says Paras Mhambrey
It’s a joy to be led by an inspirational leader like Virat Kohli, says Mohammed Siraj
IND vs ENG | Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur find place in XI for 4th Test, Ashwin ignored again
Ishant Sharma latest news highlights his resilience and determination, proving his value to the team over the years. Stay connected to Sportscafe for all the updates, including the latest performances, injury updates, and career achievements of this veteran cricketer. Don’t miss out on the news about Ishant Sharma.