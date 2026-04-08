Karim Janat News View all Right now you can get to know more about Karim Janat: all his past achievements, information about matches played so far, how he trains and what motivates him to set new records in cricket. RR vs GT | Twitter in disbelief as Vaibhav dispatches Janat for 30-run over to bring up 35-ball ton Every once in a while a generational talent comes along that makes the mind truly believe for a moment that perhaps age is actually just a number. None fits the bill better than Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who continued to smash expectations in Jaipur on Monday with the second fastest ton in IPL history. Karim Janat BAN vs AFG | Twitter shocked as incensed Rashid flings bat at Karim Janat after latter refuses run Karim Janat WATCH | Bangladesh almost goofs up easy chase courtesy Janat’s hattrick in last over thriller Karim Janat T20 World Cup 2021 | Team morale is still high despite defeat against Pakistan, asserts Mohammad Nabi Karim Janat T20 World Cup 2021 | Backed myself to get 20-25 in the 19th over, says Asif Ali after match-winning blitz against Afghanistan

International career

Karim Janat, born on 11 August 1998, is an Afghan cricketer who has played for his national team in different formats. He made his debut for Afghanistan in 2016 and has shown his skills in various international tournaments since then. Here’s a timeline of his international career:

2016 December 14: Janat played his first T20I match against the UAE. Under-19 World Cup: He became Afghanistan’s top scorer with 273 runs in six matches, including 156 runs against Fiji.

2017 February 24: Janat debuted in ODI cricket against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

2018 December: He was part of Afghanistan's under-23 squad in the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

2019 November 16: Janat took his first five-wicket haul in T20I cricket against the West Indies, with 5 wickets for 11 runs. November: He joined Afghanistan’s Test squad for the one-off match against the West Indies.

2021 September: Janat was selected for Afghanistan’s squad in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. November 3: He played against India in the World Cup, where Afghanistan lost by 66 runs. Janat scored 42 runs from 22 balls.

2023 June 14: Janat played his first Test match for Afghanistan against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. July: It was reported that he took a hat-trick in a match against Bangladesh, claiming 3 wickets for 15 runs in 1.5 overs.

2024 May: Janat was included in Afghanistan’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. June 26: In the first semi-final, Afghanistan played against South Africa. Janat was dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi, and South Africa won by 9 runs (60/1 vs 56). December 11: Janat’s last T20I match was against Zimbabwe.



Leagues Participation

Karim Janat has participated in multiple franchise leagues across the globe, representing various teams.

Bangladesh Premier League

Karim Janat played for the Sylhet Sunrisers in the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League. It was an important tournament for him to show his skills in T20 cricket. He worked hard to make an impact on the field.

Year Team Notes 2022 Sylhet Sunrisers Played for Sylhet Sunrisers in the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League.

Lanka Premier League

In 2021 and 2022, Janat was part of the Colombo Stars in the Lanka Premier League. His selection for this tournament marked his first overseas franchise cricket opportunity. In the 2022 season, the Colombo Stars lost to the Galle Gladiators by 25 runs.

Year Team Notes 2021-2022 Colombo Stars Played for Colombo Stars in the 2021 and 2022 Lanka Premier League seasons.

Afghanistan Premier League

In 2018, Karim Janat joined Kandahar's squad for the first Afghanistan Premier League. This tournament gave him valuable experience playing in his home country's premier cricket competition.

Year Team Notes 2018 Kandahar Joined Kandahar's squad for the first Afghanistan Premier League.

Shpageeza Cricket League

Janat was part of the Band-e-Amir Dragons in the 2020 Shpageeza Cricket League. He shared the Player of the Tournament award that year. In a match against the Boost Defenders, he played an important role in his team's victory.

Year Team Notes 2020 Band-e-Amir Dragons Won the Player of the Tournament award at the 2020 Shpageeza Cricket League.

Indian Premier League

In 2025, Karim Janat signed a contract with Gujarat Titans in the IPL auction. He was bought for Rs 75 lakh. This contract marks a significant achievement in his career.

Year Team Notes 2025 Gujarat Titans Signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 75 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.

Domestic career

Karim Janat has done well in domestic cricket. In the 2017 Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament, he took 12 wickets, sharing the title of the leading wicket-taker with Zahir Khan. In the 2018 Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament, Janat was the top wicket-taker for Kabul Region, with 30 wickets in 10 matches.

In 2022, Janat scored 561 runs in the Ahmad Shah Abdali tournament with an average of 140.25. He hit two centuries and four fifties. He also took 18 wickets, finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker. In 2024, he played in the T20 Qosh Tepa National Cup for Band-e-Amir Region. Janat led his team to victory, taking the most wickets and scoring the second-most runs for his team. He played a key role in the final by scoring the winning runs.

Records and achievements

Karim Janat has earned several records and awards throughout his cricket career. His efforts in both international and domestic cricket have been impressive.

Record against Ireland (2024): Scored 41 runs on February 28.

National T20 Qosh Tepa Cup (2024): Led the tournament in wickets and was second in runs for his team. He also helped his team win the final by scoring the winning runs.

Ahmad Shah Abdali Tournament (2022): Scored 561 runs at an average of 140.25, with two centuries and four fifties. He also took 18 wickets, finishing third for most wickets.

T20I against India (2024): Became the third player to concede 36 runs in a single over in T20I matches.

Best Player of the Match Award (T20I, 2016): Awarded for his performance against the United Arab Emirates.

Joint Leading Wicket-Taker (2017): Took 12 wickets in the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament, tied with Zahir Khan.

Player of the Tournament Award (2020): Won at the Shpageeza Cricket League.

Player of the Tournament Award (2020): Won at the Shpageeza Cricket League. Overseas Franchise Tournaments: Played for Colombo Stars in the Sri Lanka Premier League (2021) and Sylhet Sunrisers in the Bangladesh Premier League (2022).

Ahmad Shah Abdali Tournament (2022): Scored 561 runs, averaging 140.25, and took 18 wickets.

National T20 Cup (2024): Led his team in wickets and was second in runs. He helped his team win the final.

Personal life

Karim Janat keeps his personal life mostly private, but some details are known. Here is a look at different aspects of his life.

Finance

As of 2024, Karim Janat’s net worth is $1 million.

Family

Karim Janat has a brother named Asghar Afghan, who also plays cricket. He has nine brothers in total, seven of whom play cricket.

Scandals

During the 2024 T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh, an incident occurred between Karim Janat and Afghanistan’s captain, Rashid Khan. In the final over, Rashid Khan tried to hit the ball but failed. He attempted another move, but Janat, who had already reached the end, refused. This caused Rashid Khan to throw his bat in anger. Rashid Khan later received a penalty. Janat explained that such events happen in any game and do not affect team relationships.

Fans

Karim Janat has 51k followers on Instagram.