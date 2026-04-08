Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
209
GT
210
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
Ekana Stadium
LSG
164
GT
165
all rounder
|Full name:
|Karim Janat
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|49
|24
|45
|109
|Innings
|2
|3
|41
|45
|44
|97
|Overs
|19.0
|13.0
|123.0
|657.1
|317.0
|310.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|124
|9
|1
|Runs
|81
|90
|992
|2482
|1732
|2408
|Wickets
|0
|0
|37
|73
|62
|93
|Avg
|0
|0
|26.81
|34
|27.93
|25.89
|SR
|0
|0
|19.94
|54.01
|30.67
|20.01
|Eco
|4.26
|6.92
|8.06
|3.77
|5.46
|7.76
|BB
|0
|0
|5
|7
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|49
|24
|45
|109
|Innings
|2
|3
|33
|40
|37
|83
|Not outs
|0
|0
|5
|5
|4
|16
|Runs
|41
|32
|508
|1852
|822
|1670
|Balls Faced
|65
|47
|436
|2855
|1011
|1201
|Avg
|20.5
|10.66
|18.14
|52.91
|24.9
|24.92
|SR
|63.07
|68.08
|116.51
|64.86
|81.3
|139.05
|Fours
|2
|1
|34
|173
|59
|129
|Fifties
|0
|0
|3
|10
|5
|7
|Sixies
|2
|2
|24
|47
|23
|98
|Highest
|23
|22
|56
|211
|68
|120
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
Indian Premier League
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
209
GT
210
Indian Premier League
Ekana Stadium
LSG
164
GT
165
T20 Lanka Premier League
DAM
KAN
T20 Lanka Premier League
DAM
JAF
T20 Lanka Premier League
DAM
KAN
T20 Lanka Premier League
DAM
GAL
T20 Lanka Premier League
DAM
COL
T20 Lanka Premier League
DAM
GAL
T20 Lanka Premier League
COL
DAM
T20 Lanka Premier League
DAM
JAF
Right now you can get to know more about Karim Janat: all his past achievements, information about matches played so far, how he trains and what motivates him to set new records in cricket.
Every once in a while a generational talent comes along that makes the mind truly believe for a moment that perhaps age is actually just a number. None fits the bill better than Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who continued to smash expectations in Jaipur on Monday with the second fastest ton in IPL history.
Karim Janat, born on 11 August 1998, is an Afghan cricketer who has played for his national team in different formats. He made his debut for Afghanistan in 2016 and has shown his skills in various international tournaments since then. Here’s a timeline of his international career:
Karim Janat has participated in multiple franchise leagues across the globe, representing various teams.
Karim Janat played for the Sylhet Sunrisers in the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League. It was an important tournament for him to show his skills in T20 cricket. He worked hard to make an impact on the field.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2022
|
Sylhet Sunrisers
|
Played for Sylhet Sunrisers in the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League.
In 2021 and 2022, Janat was part of the Colombo Stars in the Lanka Premier League. His selection for this tournament marked his first overseas franchise cricket opportunity. In the 2022 season, the Colombo Stars lost to the Galle Gladiators by 25 runs.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2021-2022
|
Colombo Stars
|
Played for Colombo Stars in the 2021 and 2022 Lanka Premier League seasons.
In 2018, Karim Janat joined Kandahar's squad for the first Afghanistan Premier League. This tournament gave him valuable experience playing in his home country's premier cricket competition.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2018
|
Kandahar
|
Joined Kandahar's squad for the first Afghanistan Premier League.
Janat was part of the Band-e-Amir Dragons in the 2020 Shpageeza Cricket League. He shared the Player of the Tournament award that year. In a match against the Boost Defenders, he played an important role in his team's victory.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2020
|
Band-e-Amir Dragons
|
Won the Player of the Tournament award at the 2020 Shpageeza Cricket League.
In 2025, Karim Janat signed a contract with Gujarat Titans in the IPL auction. He was bought for Rs 75 lakh. This contract marks a significant achievement in his career.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2025
|
Gujarat Titans
|
Signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 75 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.
Karim Janat has done well in domestic cricket. In the 2017 Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament, he took 12 wickets, sharing the title of the leading wicket-taker with Zahir Khan. In the 2018 Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament, Janat was the top wicket-taker for Kabul Region, with 30 wickets in 10 matches.
In 2022, Janat scored 561 runs in the Ahmad Shah Abdali tournament with an average of 140.25. He hit two centuries and four fifties. He also took 18 wickets, finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker. In 2024, he played in the T20 Qosh Tepa National Cup for Band-e-Amir Region. Janat led his team to victory, taking the most wickets and scoring the second-most runs for his team. He played a key role in the final by scoring the winning runs.
Karim Janat has earned several records and awards throughout his cricket career. His efforts in both international and domestic cricket have been impressive.
Karim Janat keeps his personal life mostly private, but some details are known. Here is a look at different aspects of his life.
As of 2024, Karim Janat’s net worth is $1 million.
Karim Janat has a brother named Asghar Afghan, who also plays cricket. He has nine brothers in total, seven of whom play cricket.
During the 2024 T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh, an incident occurred between Karim Janat and Afghanistan’s captain, Rashid Khan. In the final over, Rashid Khan tried to hit the ball but failed. He attempted another move, but Janat, who had already reached the end, refused. This caused Rashid Khan to throw his bat in anger. Rashid Khan later received a penalty. Janat explained that such events happen in any game and do not affect team relationships.
Karim Janat has 51k followers on Instagram.