Match details Glamorgan vs Essex List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026

List a

GLA
GLA
ESS
ESS

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 07, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersBevan Thomas, Bevan Tom, Byrom Eddie, Carlson Kiran, Cooke Chris, Crane Mason, Douthwaite Daniel, Franco Romano, Friend Harry Lucas Aubrey, Gorvin Andrew William, Hameed Azeem, Hamza Mir, Harris James, Horton Alex, Hurle Henry Ellis, Ingram Colin, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Kerr Hayden, Labuschagne Marnus, Leonard Ned, Lewis Rhodri J, McIlroy Jamie, Morgan Owen, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Northeast Sam, Norton Tom, Pearce Sam, Phillips Tegid Daniel, Podmore Harry, Rayner Ollie, Reingold Steven Jack, Root Billy, Sisodiya Prem, Smale William, Smith Ruaidhri, Sole Chris, Swepson Mitch, Tribe Asa Mark, van der Gugten Tim, Vermaak Tom, Wasim Imad, Weighell James, Wright Jude, Zain ul Hasan
Benchno information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersAdair Mark, Allison Charles, Benkenstein Luc, Bennett Charlie Edward, Bosch Eathan, Bracewell Doug, Browne Nick, Cook Sam, Cox Jordan, Critchley Matt, Das Robin, Elgar Dean, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Foster Matthew, Gladwell Daniel John, Harmer Simon, Jones Mackenzie, McKenna Ronnie, Pepper Michael, Porter Jamie, Richards Jamal, Snater Shane, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Walter Paul Ian, Westley Tom, Yadav Umesh
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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