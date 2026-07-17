Match details Glamorgan vs Worcestershire List a One-Day Cup 09.08.2026

List a

GLA
GLA
WOR
WOR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersBevan Thomas, Bevan Tom, Byrom Eddie, Carlson Kiran, Cooke Chris, Crane Mason, Douthwaite Daniel, Franco Romano, Friend Harry Lucas Aubrey, Gorvin Andrew William, Hameed Azeem, Hamza Mir, Harris James, Horton Alex, Hurle Henry Ellis, Ingram Colin, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Kerr Hayden, Labuschagne Marnus, Leonard Ned, Lewis Rhodri J, McIlroy Jamie, Morgan Owen, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Northeast Sam, Norton Tom, Pearce Sam, Phillips Tegid Daniel, Podmore Harry, Rayner Ollie, Reingold Steven Jack, Root Billy, Sisodiya Prem, Smale William, Smith Ruaidhri, Sole Chris, Swepson Mitch, Tribe Asa Mark, van der Gugten Tim, Vermaak Tom, Wasim Imad, Weighell James, Wright Jude, Zain ul Hasan
Benchno information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersAli Kashif, Allison Ben, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Brookes Ethan, Cobb Josh, Cox Oliver Hugo, Cullen Henry James, D Oliveira Brett, Darley Harry Charles, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Finch Adam, Gibbon Ben, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Home Jack, Hose Adam, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Lategan Dan, Libby Jake, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Pollock Ed, Roderick Gareth, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Taylor Tom, Virdi Amir, Waite Matthew, Walsh Jr Hayden
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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