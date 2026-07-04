Tharindu Ratnayake
bowler
|Full name:
|Tharindu Ratnayake
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|51
|52
|49
|Innings
|93
|49
|47
|Overs
|1991.0
|416.5
|170.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|251
|31
|3
|Runs
|7421
|1867
|1034
|Wickets
|244
|67
|52
|Avg
|30.41
|27.86
|19.88
|SR
|48.95
|37.32
|19.63
|Eco
|3.72
|4.47
|6.07
|BB
|14
|5
|4
|4w
|12
|1
|2
|5w
|17
|1
|0
|10w
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|51
|52
|49
|Innings
|66
|43
|33
|Not outs
|11
|12
|14
|Runs
|955
|569
|436
|Balls Faced
|1430
|608
|342
|Avg
|17.36
|18.35
|22.94
|SR
|66.78
|93.58
|127.48
|Fours
|110
|38
|28
|Fifties
|3
|1
|1
|Sixies
|27
|26
|25
|Highest
|74
|51
|63
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0