Tharindu Ratnayake

Tharindu Ratnayake

bowler

Full name:Tharindu Ratnayake
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches515249
Innings934947
Overs1991.0416.5170.1
Balls---
Maidens251313
Runs742118671034
Wickets2446752
Avg30.4127.8619.88
SR48.9537.3219.63
Eco3.724.476.07
BB1454
4w1212
5w1710
10w300

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches515249
Innings664333
Not outs111214
Runs955569436
Balls Faced1430608342
Avg17.3618.3522.94
SR66.7893.58127.48
Fours1103828
Fifties311
Sixies272625
Highest745163
Hundreds000

Another Players

Simelane, Andile

Simelane, Andile

Markram, Aiden

Markram, Aiden

Baartman, Ottniel

Baartman, Ottniel

Abell, Tom

Abell, Tom

Stubbs, Tristan

Stubbs, Tristan

van der Merwe, Roelof

van der Merwe, Roelof

Hermann, Jordan

Hermann, Jordan

Seleka, Caleb

Seleka, Caleb

Swanepoel, Beyers

Swanepoel, Beyers

Harmer, Simon

Harmer, Simon