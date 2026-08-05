Match details Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 05.08.2026

T20

JAF
JAF

242

GAL
GAL

228

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Galle Gallants won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, August 05, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jaffna Kings Squad

PlayersMishara Kamil, Nafay Khawaja Muhammad, Fernando Avishka, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Hridoy Towhid, Al Hasan Shakib, Wickramasinghe Chamindu, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika, Williams Lizaad, Mathews Traveen, Shiraz Mohamed
BenchAhmed Taskin, Asalanka Charith, Chawla Piyush, Fernando Nuwanidu, Kugathas Mathulan, Lamichhane Sandeep, Madushanka Dilshan, Madushka Nishan, Maneesha Praveen, Wiese David, Zadran Ibrahim

Galle Gallants Squad

PlayersHarper Sam, Rogers Thomas, Kalupahana Dinura, Shanaka Dasun, Arachchige Sahan, Nawaz Mohammad, Ratnayake Tharindu, Javed Akif, Colombage Sachindu, Malinga Eshan
BenchBowes Chad, Croospulle Lasith, Dickwella Niroshan, Hales Alex, Hasan Sohan Nurul, Jayasuriya Prabath, Karunaratne Chamika, Khan Zahoor, Koththigoda Yuri, Kumara Lahiru, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Lynn Chris, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Nadeeshan Kavindu, Rajapaksa Sadisha, Seifert Tim, Singh Virandeep, Soriyabandara Don Pasindu Sanjula, Tharupathi Malsha, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Udana Isuru, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Vandersay Jeffrey, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Wijesinghe Chamindu, Williams Sean

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet