Match details Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 08.08.2026

T20

JAF
JAF
GAL
GAL

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, August 08, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jaffna Kings Squad

PlayersAhmed Taskin, Al Hasan Shakib, Asalanka Charith, Chawla Piyush, Fernando Avishka, Fernando Nuwanidu, Hridoy Towhid, Kugathas Mathulan, Lamichhane Sandeep, Madushanka Dilshan, Madushka Nishan, Maneesha Praveen, Mathews Traveen, Mishara Kamil, Nafay Khawaja Muhammad, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Shiraz Mohamed, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika, Wickramasinghe Chamindu, Wiese David, Williams Lizaad, Zadran Ibrahim
Benchno information yet

Galle Gallants Squad

PlayersArachchige Sahan, Bowes Chad, Colombage Sachindu, Croospulle Lasith, Dickwella Niroshan, Hales Alex, Harper Sam, Hasan Sohan Nurul, Javed Akif, Jayasuriya Prabath, Kalupahana Dinura, Karunaratne Chamika, Khan Zahoor, Koththigoda Yuri, Kumara Lahiru, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Lynn Chris, Malinga Eshan, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Nadeeshan Kavindu, Nawaz Mohammad, Rajapaksa Sadisha, Ratnayake Tharindu, Rogers Thomas, Seifert Tim, Shanaka Dasun, Singh Virandeep, Soriyabandara Don Pasindu Sanjula, Tharupathi Malsha, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Udana Isuru, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Vandersay Jeffrey, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Wijesinghe Chamindu, Williams Sean
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet