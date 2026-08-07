Match details Galle Gallants vs Colombo Kaps T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 07.08.2026

T20

GAL
GAL

177

COL
COL

176

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Colombo Kaps won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, August 07, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Galle Gallants Squad

PlayersHarper Sam, Rogers Thomas, Asalanka Charith, Karunaratne Chamika, Nawaz Mohammad, Shanaka Dasun, Kalupahana Dinura, Ratnayake Tharindu, Colombage Sachindu, Javed Akif, Malinga Eshan
BenchArachchige Sahan, Bowes Chad, Croospulle Lasith, Dickwella Niroshan, Hales Alex, Hasan Sohan Nurul, Jayasuriya Prabath, Khan Zahoor, Koththigoda Yuri, Kumara Lahiru, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Lynn Chris, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Nadeeshan Kavindu, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Rajapaksa Sadisha, Seifert Tim, Shiraz Mohamed, Singh Virandeep, Soriyabandara Don Pasindu Sanjula, Tharupathi Malsha, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Udana Isuru, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Vandersay Jeffrey, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Wijesinghe Chamindu, Williams Sean

Colombo Kaps Squad

PlayersHermann Rubin, Samarawickreme Sadheera, Dabare P Thanuka Madshan, Fernando Binura, Liyanage Janith, Mendis Kamindu, Neesham James, Rathnayake Milan, Dahani Shahnawaz
BenchBandara Ashen, Bhurtel Kushal, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Mahmud Hasan, McDermott Ben, Mendis Kusal, Mondol Ripon, Pragasam Arul, Shanmuganathan Sharujan, Subasingha Movin Hansaja

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet