Match details Galle Gallants vs Jaffna Kings T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 23.07.2026

T20

GAL
GAL

193

JAF
JAF

133

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Jaffna Kings won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, July 23, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Galle Gallants Squad

PlayersHarper Sam, Lynn Chris, Asalanka Charith, Shanaka Dasun, Nawaz Mohammad, Karunaratne Chamika, Kalupahana Dinura, Arachchige Sahan, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Javed Akif, Ratnayake Tharindu
BenchBowes Chad, Croospulle Lasith, Dickwella Niroshan, Hales Alex, Jayasuriya Prabath, Khan Zahoor, Koththigoda Yuri, Kumara Lahiru, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Malinga Eshan, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Nadeeshan Kavindu, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Rajapaksa Sadisha, Seifert Tim, Shiraz Mohamed, Singh Virandeep, Soriyabandara Don Pasindu Sanjula, Tharupathi Malsha, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Udana Isuru, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Vandersay Jeffrey, Wijesinghe Chamindu, Williams Sean

Jaffna Kings Squad

PlayersMishara Kamil, Fernando Avishka, Zadran Ibrahim, Wiese David, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika, Al Hasan Shakib, Madushanka Dilshan, Mathews Traveen, Williams Lizaad
BenchAhmed Taskin, Chawla Piyush, Fernando Nuwanidu, Kugathas Mathulan, Lamichhane Sandeep, Madushka Nishan, Maneesha Praveen, Wickramasinghe Chamindu

Venue Guide

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