ODI Series Ireland vs England, Women Cricket Tournament Players

AllCountriesTournamentsTeamsMenWomen

ODI Series Ireland vs England, Women

Wong, Issy

England

Cross, Kate

England

Beaumont, Tammy

England

Lewis, Gaby

Ireland

Gaur, Mahika

United Arab Emirates

Lamb, Emma

England

Smale, Seren

England

Scholfield, Paige

England

Smith, Bryony

England

Macdonald-Ga, Ryana

England

Adams, Georgia

England

Kemp, Freya

England

Villiers, Mady

England

Armitage, Hollie

England

Heath, Bess

England

Filer, Lauren

England

Davis, Georgia

England

Baker, Hannah

England

Pavely, Charis

England

Prendergast, Orla

Ireland

Maguire, Jane

Ireland

Maguire, Aimee

Ireland

Kelly, Arlene

New Zealand

Paul, Leah

Ireland

Dalzell, Alana

Ireland

Hunter, Amy

Ireland

Stokell, Rebecca

Ireland

Forbes, Sarah

Ireland

Sargent, Freya

Australia

Loughran, Joanna

Ireland

Tector, Alice

Ireland

Raymond Hoey, Una

Ireland