Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction
PES
57%
Chance of Winning
MST
43%
Parimatch
T20
Perth Stadium,
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 312 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this campaign.
- With 365 runs, Sam Harper is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars this season.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning
Perth Scorchers struggled last season but this year they have been sensational, they have managed six wins in eight matches and are currently second on the table. They would be hoping to end the group stages on a high. In the last game they dominated against the Melbourne Renegades.
Melbourne Stars head into the final game of the season after what has been a remarkable campaign this term and have already qualified for the playoffs. A win in this fixture will secure the top seed, in the last game they beat Adelaide Strikers. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 57%
- Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 43%
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Tips 2026
Aaron Hardie has had a brilliant campaign thus far as so far this season he has scored 276 runs with an average of 39.42. In the last game he scored 22 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Glenn Maxwell has had a dismal campaign thus far as he has struggled to find his footing thus far. Even though Maxwell did well in the last innings, we believe he will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Perth with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Rogers Thomas
bowler
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Harper Sam
wicket keeper
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Clarke Joe
wicket keeper
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Kellaway Campbell
batsman
Hardie Aaron
all rounder
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
Turner Ashton
batsman
Maxwell Glenn
all rounder
Evans Laurie
batsman
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Richardson Jhye
bowler
Curran Tom
all rounder
Holt Luke
bowler
Swepson Mitch
bowler
Payne David
bowler
Rauf Haris
bowler
Beardman Mahli
bowler
Siddle Peter
bowler
Team Form
Perth Scorchers Team Form
Perth Scorchers have been sensational in the group stages, they have managed five wins in the last six matches.
Melbourne Stars Team Form
Melbourne Stars head into this game after back to back wins and have already made the playoffs this season.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars
T20
Perth Stadium,, Perth
Perth Scorchers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Stars
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters
Mitchell Marsh to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter
Mitchell Marsh has been sensational in the second half of the season as he has been one of the most consistent batters in this tournament. We expect him to carry on his form which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter
Sam Harper has had an exceptional season thus far and even though he struggled in the last game, with 365 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers
Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler
Cooper Connolly was brilliant in the last game against Melbourne Renegades as he bagged two wickets. With 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler
Haris Rauf did not bag a wicket in the last game but still bowled well as he conceded just 20 runs. With 15 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments