Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction PES 57 % Chance of Winning MST 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Perth Scorchers take on Melbourne Stars in the 39th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Perth Stadium, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 17 at 02:45 PM IST.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers struggled last season but this year they have been sensational, they have managed six wins in eight matches and are currently second on the table. They would be hoping to end the group stages on a high. In the last game they dominated against the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Stars head into the final game of the season after what has been a remarkable campaign this term and have already qualified for the playoffs. A win in this fixture will secure the top seed, in the last game they beat Adelaide Strikers. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 57%

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 43%

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Tips 2026

Aaron Hardie has had a brilliant campaign thus far as so far this season he has scored 276 runs with an average of 39.42. In the last game he scored 22 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Glenn Maxwell has had a dismal campaign thus far as he has struggled to find his footing thus far. Even though Maxwell did well in the last innings, we believe he will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

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Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Perth with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars Player List

Team Form

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers have been sensational in the group stages, they have managed five wins in the last six matches.

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars head into this game after back to back wins and have already made the playoffs this season.

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Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Mitchell Marsh has been sensational in the second half of the season as he has been one of the most consistent batters in this tournament. We expect him to carry on his form which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Sam Harper has had an exceptional season thus far and even though he struggled in the last game, with 365 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Cooper Connolly was brilliant in the last game against Melbourne Renegades as he bagged two wickets. With 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Haris Rauf did not bag a wicket in the last game but still bowled well as he conceded just 20 runs. With 15 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.