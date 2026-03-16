Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction SYT 55 % Chance of Winning PES 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sydney Thunder take on Perth Scorchers in the 16th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 30 at 01:45 PM IST.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder had a solid campaign last season but have looked a shadow of themselves this season as so far this season they have lost three of the four matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Melbourne Stars and they lost the game by nine wickets.

Much like their opponents, Perth Scorchers have had a rough start to the season thus far as they have one win in three games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match, they lost against Hobart Hurricanes by four wickets. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunder are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 55%

Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 45%

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Tips 2025

Sam Konstas did not have a great campaign last year and once again he has struggled this season. In the last match, Konstas scored 11 off 15 balls against Melbourne Stars which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Marsh has failed to replicate his international form in this tournament as so far this season he has scored 19 runs in three games with an average of 6.33 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Sydney during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers Player List

Team Form

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have lost three of the four matches.

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers head into this game after a disappointing loss in the last outing, they have one win in three games so far.

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Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters

Matthew Gilkes to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

Matthew Gilkes had an off day in the last outing and still managed to score 24 off 13 balls against Melbourne Stars. With 132 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Cooper Connolly struggled to make an impact in the last game, regardless we are going to back him as with 142 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers

Shadab Khan to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Shadab Khan has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has been the standout bowler and with six wickets so far, he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brody Couch to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Brody Couch has struggled thus far but still has been the best bowler for Perth Scorchers this season. He had a brilliant campaign last season and we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.