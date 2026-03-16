Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction
SYT
55%
Chance of Winning
PES
45%
Parimatch
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 132 runs, Matthew Gilkes is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.
- With 142 runs, Cooper Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers this season.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning
Sydney Thunder had a solid campaign last season but have looked a shadow of themselves this season as so far this season they have lost three of the four matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Melbourne Stars and they lost the game by nine wickets.
Much like their opponents, Perth Scorchers have had a rough start to the season thus far as they have one win in three games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match, they lost against Hobart Hurricanes by four wickets. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunder are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 55%
- Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 45%
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Tips 2025
Sam Konstas did not have a great campaign last year and once again he has struggled this season. In the last match, Konstas scored 11 off 15 balls against Melbourne Stars which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Mitchell Marsh has failed to replicate his international form in this tournament as so far this season he has scored 19 runs in three games with an average of 6.33 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Sydney during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Warner David
batsman
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Konstas Sam
batsman
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Gilkes Matthew
wicket keeper
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Billings Sam
wicket keeper
Turner Ashton
batsman
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Evans Laurie
batsman
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Hardie Aaron
all rounder
Green Chris
bowler
Agar Ashton
all rounder
McAndrew Nathan John
bowler
Paris Joel
bowler
Sangha Tanveer
bowler
Couch Brody L
bowler
Topley Reece
bowler
Beardman Mahli
bowler
Team Form
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have lost three of the four matches.
Perth Scorchers Team Form
Perth Scorchers head into this game after a disappointing loss in the last outing, they have one win in three games so far.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Head to Head
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
Sydney Thunder
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Perth Scorchers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters
Matthew Gilkes to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
Matthew Gilkes had an off day in the last outing and still managed to score 24 off 13 balls against Melbourne Stars. With 132 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter
Cooper Connolly struggled to make an impact in the last game, regardless we are going to back him as with 142 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers
Shadab Khan to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Shadab Khan has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has been the standout bowler and with six wickets so far, he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brody Couch to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler
Brody Couch has struggled thus far but still has been the best bowler for Perth Scorchers this season. He had a brilliant campaign last season and we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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