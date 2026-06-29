Australia Women vs West Indies Women ICC Womens T20 World Cup Match Prediction AUS 60 % Chance of Winning WIN 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The semi-final stages of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup are finally here, as Australia Women will be going against West Indies Women in the first semi-final. This match will be played on 30 June at 7:00 PM IST at Kennington Oval. Australia Women are heading to this game after winning their previous match against India Women by 6 wickets. On the other hand, West Indies Women are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Ireland Women by 6 wickets. Which one of these two teams gets to advance to the finals?

Who will win? Australia Women West Indies Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia Women have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against West Indies Women.

Georgia Voll has scored 8 runs off 8 balls against Hayley Matthews, while Hayley has dismissed her once.

Shemaine Campbelle has scored 6 runs off 5 balls against Annabel Sutherland, while Annabel is yet to take her wicket.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women will enter the semi-final match with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a winning streak in this tournament, and also holds a strong record over West Indies Women lately, which could help them to win. They have players such as Ellyse Perry, who has scored 182 runs in 5 innings at an average of 45.75, and Sophie Molineux, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.50. On the other hand, West Indies Women will be eager to turn the tables. The team will be relying on its player performances, to ensure that they reach the finals again. They have players such as Shemaine Campbelle, who has scored 154 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.50, and Hayley Matthews, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 13.55.

Australia Women Chances of Winning: 60%

West Indies Women Chances of Winning: 40%

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Australia Women have shown why they are the most dominant T20I team. After winning all five games in the group stages, the team knocked out World Cup champions India, and even topped the table. Now with the semi-final clash being against West Indies Women, they will be taking advantage of their previous record over them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Ashleigh Gardner, who has scored 112 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.33, and Phoebe Litchfield, who has scored 74 runs in 2 innings at an average of 37. Georgia Wareham holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 9.80.

On the other hand, West Indies Women have not been able to carry out their momentum. The team started its campaign with three consecutive wins but then endured two consecutive losses, which made them finish at the second spot. Against Australia Women, they will surely be facing some challenges in the upcoming semi-final clash. They have batters such as Stafanie Taylor, who has scored 90 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 128.57, and Chinelle Henry, who has scored 82 runs in 4 innings at an average of 41. Aaliyah Alleyne holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.87.

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

The semi-final match between Australia Women and West Indies Women will be played at Kennington Oval. This venue has hosted a total of 22 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 152, but it falls to 139 in the second innings. Therefore, this suggests that the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Australia Women and West Indies Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 51% Humidity 15° - 24° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 51% Humidity 15° - 24° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Australia Women and West Indies Women Player List

Team Form

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have been undefeated in this tournament so far. The team has won all of its last five games in this format, as they now aim to extend their winning streak and reach the finals. They have players such as Kim Garth, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.40, and Beth Mooney, who has scored 113 runs in 5 innings at an average of 28.25.

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have encountered a losing streak in the tournament. The team holds three wins and two consecutive losses, as they aim to put an end to their losing streak in the next game. They have players such as Ashmini Munisar, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.20, and Hayley Matthews, who has scored 115 runs in 5 innings at an average of 23.

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Georgia Voll has been the top run-scorer for Australia Women in this format. She has managed to score 351 runs for the team in her last 10 games at an average of 39.

Hayley Matthews has been dominating the run-scoring charts for West Indies Women. She has been able to score 268 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 38.29.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Molineux continues to lead Australia Women's bowling line-up from the front. She has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in her last 7 games at an economy of 7.13.

Hayley Matthews has been a consistent wicket-taker for West Indies Women. She has managed to take 14 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.47.