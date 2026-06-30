Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire T20 Blast Match Prediction GLO 47 % Chance of Winning NOR 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is finally about to have its most intense games this season, as it would be Gloucestershire going against Northamptonshire. This match will be played on 1 July at 11:30 PM IST at County Ground in Bristol. Gloucestershire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Somerset by 18 runs. On the other hand, Northamptonshire are heading to this game after winning its previous match against Essex by 130 runs. Can Gloucestershire end Northamptonshire’s winning streak in the next game?

Who will win? Gloucestershire Northamptonshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

D'Arcy Short, from Gloucestershire, has scored 235 runs in 7 innings at an average of 33.57.

James Sales, from Northamptonshire, holds 17 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 11.58.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire will enter the next game against Gloucestershire with a higher chance of winning. Being undefeated in this tournament, the team will be looking at the next game as another win. They have players such as Chris Lynn, who has scored 320 runs in 7 innings at an average of 53.33, and James Sales, who holds 17 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 11.58. On the other hand, Gloucestershire will be trying its best to turn the tables. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team does have some advantage over Northamptonshire in the next game. They have players such as D'Arcy Short, who has scored 235 runs in 7 innings at an average of 33.57, and Marchant de Lange, who holds 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 18.10.

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 47%

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 53%

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gloucestershire has been one of the top performing teams in this season. Holding five wins and just two losses in seven games, they will be looking forward to grabbing another win to reach closer to the top. Even though they take the home-ground advantage in the next game, it will be challenging to hand the first loss to Northamptonshire in the next game. They have batsmen such as Jack Taylor, who has scored 133 runs in 7 innings at an average of 22.16, and Kamran Dhariwal, who has scored 106 runs in 6 innings at an average of 21.20. D'Arcy Short has also taken 7 wickets in just 5 innings at an average of 12.57.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire has established itself as the most dominant team in this season. The team has won all of the seven games it has played this season, as it now aims to extend its winning streak. Having a strong form and commendable player performances, they hold the better edge over Gloucestershire in the next game. They have batsmen such as David Willey, who has scored 236 runs in 7 innings at an average of 39.33, and Justin Broad, who has scored 177 runs in 7 innings at an average of 35.40. Calvin Harrison has managed to take 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 13.50.

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Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire will be played at County Ground in Bristol, which gives the home-ground advantage to Gloucestershire. This venue has hosted 21 T20Is, out of which 10 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 158, but it falls to 141 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 68% Humidity 16° - 22° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 68% Humidity 16° - 22° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire Player List

Team Form

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire just got its winning streak affected before heading to this game. The team now holds two losses and three consecutive wins, as it prepares for the upcoming match to regain its form. They have players such as Jack Taylor, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.40, and Miles Hammond, who has scored 147 runs in 7 innings at an average of 21.

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game. The team has won all of its last five games this season, as it now aims to extend its winning streak. They have players such as Ben Sanderson, who holds 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 20.77, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 168 runs in 7 innings at an average of 24.

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Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

D'Arcy Short is standing tall as the highest run-scorer for Gloucestershire this season. He has managed to score 235 runs in 7 innings at an average of 33.57.

Chris Lynn has shown his experience with the bat for Northamptonshire. He has managed to score 320 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 53.33.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Marchant de Lange has been a star player with the ball for Gloucestershire. He has managed to take 10 wickets in just 7 innings at an average of 18.10.

James Sales has been dominating with his bowling skills in this season for Northamptonshire. In just 7 games, he has been able to take 17 wickets for the team at an average of 11.58.