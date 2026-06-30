Derbyshire vs Lancashire T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction DER 43 % Chance of Winning LAN 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The North Group of the T20 Blast is ready for an intense encounter, as it would be Derbyshire going against Lancashire. This match will be played on 1 July at 11:00 PM IST at County Ground in Derby. Derbyshire is heading to this game after its previous match against Yorkshire ended in a tie. On the other hand, Lancashire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Leicestershire by 5 wickets. Can Lancashire continue its winning streak, or will Derbyshire put an end to its losing streak?

Who will win? Derbyshire Lancashire Vote 0 votes

Fatcs: Lancashire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Derbyshire, and didn't lose a game.

Martin Andersson, from Derbyshire, has scored 288 runs in 7 innings at an average of 57.60.

Tom Hartley, from Lancashire, has taken 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 19.66.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Lancashire will enter the next game against Derbyshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Lancashire in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Liam Livingstone, who has scored 299 runs in 5 innings at an average of 74.75, and Tom Hartley, who holds 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 19.66. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be eager to turn the tables in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 288 runs in 7 innings at an average of 57.60, and Ben Aitchison, who holds 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 21.90.

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 43%

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 57%

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Derbyshire has not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team holds just two wins and four losses in the seven games it has played, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. But the upcoming match against Lancashire brings down some challenges, as they have not won any game over them lately. Still, they will be taking up the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Matthew Montgomery, who has scored 218 runs in 7 innings at an average of 41.40, and Aneurin Donald, who has scored 218 runs in 7 innings at an average of 31.14. Nick Potts holds 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 25.66.

On the other hand, Lancashire has finally regained its winning momentum in this tournament. The team started the campaign with four consecutive losses and just a win, but with two consecutive wins, they are now back on track. With its record against Derbyshire, the team will be looking at the next game as a chance to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Joseph Moores, who has scored 119 runs in 7 innings at an average of 23.80, and Keaton Jennings, who has scored 103 runs in 7 innings at an average of 17.16. Liam Livingstone has managed to take 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 17.37.

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Derbyshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Derbyshire and Lancashire will be played at County Ground in Derby, which means Derbyshire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 11 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and 5 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 136, but it falls to 116 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will win the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Derbyshire and Lancashire will be played without any weather interruptions.

Cloudy 61% 15° - 23° C 16 kmph

Cloudy 61% 15° - 23° C 16 kmph

Derbyshire and Lancashire Player List

Team Form

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has been on a losing streak in this format lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.62, and Ross Whiteley, who has scored 189 runs in 7 innings at an average of 31.50.

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has finally been able to find its winning momentum again. The team is now having three consecutive losses followed by two consecutive wins in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Saqib Mahmood, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 36, and Ben McDermott, who has scored 100 runs in 7 innings at an average of 16.66.

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Derbyshire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Martin Andersson is standing as the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire. He has managed to score 288 runs in 7 innings at an average of 57.60 and a strike rate of 164.57.

Liam Livingstone has shown his experience with the bat for Lancashire. He has been able to score 299 runs for the team in just 5 innings at an average of 74.75.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Ben Aitchison is the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 11 wickets in 7 innings for the team at an average of 21.90.

Tom Hartley has been a key bowler for Lancashire in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 19.66.