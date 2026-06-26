Kent vs Hampshire T20 Blast Match Prediction KEN 53 % Chance of Winning HAM 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR One of the most anticipated games in the South Group is finally about to take place, as it will be Kent going against Hampshire. This match is all set to take place on 28 June at 8:00 PM IST at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Kent will be looking at this game as an opportunity to continue its winning momentum with the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Hampshire will be looking at this game as an opportunity to continue its winning streak.

Who will win? Kent Hampshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kent has won three of its last five head-to-head matches against Hampshire.

Sam Billings, from Kent, has scored 7959 runs in 387 innings at an average of 24.48.

Scott Currie, from Hampshire, holds 111 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 18.88.

Kent vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Kent will enter the next game against Hampshire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Hampshire in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sam Billings, who has scored 7959 runs in 387 innings at an average of 24.48, and Matt Milnes, who holds 66 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 27.77. On the other hand, Hampshire will be eager to secure a win in the next game. The team has been on a winning streak, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 3837 runs in 164 innings at an average of 34.56, and Scott Currie, who holds 111 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 18.88.

Kent Chances of Winning: 53%

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 47%

Kent vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kent has shown mixed performances in the current edition of the T20 Blast. The team has secured almost equal wins and losses in this tournament, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. Against Hampshire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage and have also been strong over them, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Harry Finch, who has scored 712 runs in 37 innings at an average of 25.42, and Zak Crawley, who has scored 2522 runs in 100 innings at an average of 27.41. Keith Dudgeon has done well with the ball, holding 58 wickets in 47 innings at an average of 21.29.

On the other hand, Hampshire started the tournament with a loss but then started to dominate. With its winning streak, no challenge seems impossible to complete for the team. Holding its spot among the top teams, the team will now aim to win over Kent in the next game too. They have batsmen such as Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 2865 runs in 135 innings at an average of 29.53, and Liam Dawson, who has scored 3092 runs in 233 innings at an average of 18.08. Chris Wood will be another key bowler, holding 252 wickets in 231 innings at an average of 25.57.

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Kent vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kent and Hampshire will be played at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, which gives the home-ground advantage to Kent. This venue has hosted 4 T20Is in total, out of which 2 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 148, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kent and Canterbury won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 61% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 27 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 61% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 27 kmph Wind Speed

Kent and Hampshire Player List

Team Form

Kent Team Form

Kent has not been able to perform well in the current stages of the tournament. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has scored 5181 runs in 183 innings at an average of 30.12, and Jake Lintott, who holds 120 wickets in 110 innings at an average of 23.26.

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has shown a strong momentum in the current phases of the tournament. The team has been on a winning streak lately, as it aims to extend its winning momentum. They have players such as Liam Dawson, who holds 295 wickets in 315 innings at an average of 25.30, and Joe Weatherley, who has scored 2314 runs in 95 innings at an average of 28.92.

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Kent vs Hampshire Top Batters

Sam Billings will be a key batsman for Kent in the upcoming match. He has managed to score an impressive total of 7959 runs in 387 innings at an average of 24.48.

Tristan Stubbs will be a key batsman for Hampshire in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 3837 runs in 164 innings at an average of 34.56.

Kent vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Matt Milnes will be a key bowler for Kent in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 66 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 27.77.

Scott Currie has been a key bowler for Hampshire in this tournament. He has been able to take 111 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 18.88.