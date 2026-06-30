England vs India T20 Series England vs India Match Prediction
ENG
45%
Chance of Winning
IND
55%
Parimatch
T20i
Riverside Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- India has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against England.
- Abhishek Sharma has scored 62 runs off 34 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer is yet to take his wicket.
- Jos Buttler has scored 19 runs off 20 balls against Varun Chakravarthy, while Varun has dismissed him four times.
England vs India Chances of Winning
India will enter the first T20I against England with a higher chance of winning. The team will be taking advantage of its strong record over England in recent games, which could help them to start the series with a win. They have players such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 1404 runs in 56 innings at an average of 27.52, and Varun Chakravarthy, who holds 73 wickets in 43 innings at an average of 16.61. On the other hand, England will be standing as a close contender in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jacob Bethell, who has scored 697 runs in 29 innings at an average of 29.04, and Adil Rashid, who holds 163 wickets in 138 innings at an average of 23.24.
- England Chances of Winning: 45%
- India Chances of Winning: 55%
England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
England will be having its first ever T20 series after the T20 World Cup. The team takes the home-ground advantage over India, which could help them to secure a win in the first game. However, it will be quite challenging, noting their record against India has not been good in recent games. Also, this seems to be the moment when England takes revenge for its semi-final loss. They have batsmen such as Phil Salt, who has scored 1717 runs in 56 innings at an average of 34.34, and Harry Brook, who has scored 1303 runs in 55 innings at an average of 30.30. With the ball, they could rely on Jofra Archer, who holds 57 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 24.15.
On the other hand, India will enter this series as the favourites to win. Even though they didn't have a good start under Shreyas Iyer, as they lost the series to Ireland, the team has high hopes against England. Noting its strong record over England lately, India will be using it to its advantage and come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1341 runs in 47 innings at an average of 29.15, and Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 1487 runs in 47 innings at an average of 33.04. With the ball, the team also has Arshdeep Singh, who holds 131 wickets in 85 innings at an average of 19.58.
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England vs India Match Toss Prediction
The first T20I between England and India will be played at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, with England taking the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 8 T20Is, out of which 3 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 138, but it falls to just 131 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between England and India could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.
England and India Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Brook Harry
batsman
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Bethell Jacob
all rounder
Iyer Shreyas
batsman
Banton Tom
batsman
Varma Tilak
batsman
Curran Sam
all rounder
Rana Harshit
bowler
Jacks Will
batsman
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Patel Axar
all rounder
Rashid Adil
bowler
Bishnoi Ravi
bowler
Wood Luke
bowler
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Team Form
England Team Form
England had been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as India was the team which ended its winning streak. They have players such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 4037 runs in 143 innings at an average of 33.64, and Luke Wood, who holds 19 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 22.47.
India Team Form
India just had their momentum affected in the shortest format of the game. The team is now having three consecutive wins, followed by two consecutive losses in its last five games. They have players such as Shivam Dube, who has scored 1036 runs in 50 innings at an average of 30.47, and Harshit Rana, who holds 13 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.
England vs India Head to Head
England vs India
T20i
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
England
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India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England vs India Top Batters
Jacob Bethell will be a key batter for England in the upcoming series. He has managed to score 296 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 29.60 and a strike rate of 146.53.
For India, Sanju Samson will be playing a key role with the bat. He has managed to score a massive total of 326 runs in his last 7 games at an average of 54.43.
England vs India Top Bowlers
Adil Rashid will be leading England's bowling line-up in the next series. He has been able to take 15 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.76.
Varun Chakravarthy has been a key bowler for India in the shortest format of the game. He has managed to take 13 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 9.74.
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