England vs India T20 Series England vs India Match Prediction ENG 45 % Chance of Winning IND 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The much awaited India tour of England is finally here, and it is all set to start with a five match T20I series. The first T20I of the series is all set to be played on 1 July at 10:00 PM IST at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. England is heading to this series after making it to the semi-final stages of the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, India is heading to this series after losing its previous one to Ireland by 0-2. Can India regain its momentum under Shreyas Iyer in this series?

Who will win? England India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against England.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 62 runs off 34 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer is yet to take his wicket.

Jos Buttler has scored 19 runs off 20 balls against Varun Chakravarthy, while Varun has dismissed him four times.

England vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the first T20I against England with a higher chance of winning. The team will be taking advantage of its strong record over England in recent games, which could help them to start the series with a win. They have players such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 1404 runs in 56 innings at an average of 27.52, and Varun Chakravarthy, who holds 73 wickets in 43 innings at an average of 16.61. On the other hand, England will be standing as a close contender in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jacob Bethell, who has scored 697 runs in 29 innings at an average of 29.04, and Adil Rashid, who holds 163 wickets in 138 innings at an average of 23.24.

England Chances of Winning: 45%

India Chances of Winning: 55%

England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England will be having its first ever T20 series after the T20 World Cup. The team takes the home-ground advantage over India, which could help them to secure a win in the first game. However, it will be quite challenging, noting their record against India has not been good in recent games. Also, this seems to be the moment when England takes revenge for its semi-final loss. They have batsmen such as Phil Salt, who has scored 1717 runs in 56 innings at an average of 34.34, and Harry Brook, who has scored 1303 runs in 55 innings at an average of 30.30. With the ball, they could rely on Jofra Archer, who holds 57 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 24.15.

On the other hand, India will enter this series as the favourites to win. Even though they didn't have a good start under Shreyas Iyer, as they lost the series to Ireland, the team has high hopes against England. Noting its strong record over England lately, India will be using it to its advantage and come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1341 runs in 47 innings at an average of 29.15, and Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 1487 runs in 47 innings at an average of 33.04. With the ball, the team also has Arshdeep Singh, who holds 131 wickets in 85 innings at an average of 19.58.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs India Match Toss Prediction

The first T20I between England and India will be played at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, with England taking the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 8 T20Is, out of which 3 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 138, but it falls to just 131 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between England and India could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Cloudy 68% 14° - 22° C 16 kmph

Cloudy 68% 14° - 22° C 16 kmph

England and India Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England had been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as India was the team which ended its winning streak. They have players such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 4037 runs in 143 innings at an average of 33.64, and Luke Wood, who holds 19 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 22.47.

India Team Form

India just had their momentum affected in the shortest format of the game. The team is now having three consecutive wins, followed by two consecutive losses in its last five games. They have players such as Shivam Dube, who has scored 1036 runs in 50 innings at an average of 30.47, and Harshit Rana, who holds 13 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.

England vs India T20i Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now!

England vs India Top Batters

Jacob Bethell will be a key batter for England in the upcoming series. He has managed to score 296 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 29.60 and a strike rate of 146.53.

For India, Sanju Samson will be playing a key role with the bat. He has managed to score a massive total of 326 runs in his last 7 games at an average of 54.43.

England vs India Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid will be leading England's bowling line-up in the next series. He has been able to take 15 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.76.

Varun Chakravarthy has been a key bowler for India in the shortest format of the game. He has managed to take 13 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 9.74.