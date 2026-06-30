Warwickshire vs Sussex, T20 Blast Match Prediction WAR 56 % Chance of Winning SUS 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to have another Cross Pool game for the cricket fans, as it will be Warwickshire going against Sussex. This match will be taking place on 1 July at 11:30 PM IST at County Ground in Chelmsford. Warwickshire are heading to this game after losing its previous match against Worcestershire by 59 runs. On the other hand, Sussex is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Surrey by 7 wickets. Which one of these two teams gets to secure its third win of the season?

Who will win? Warwickshire Sussex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sussex has won their only head-to-head match against Warwickshire by 38 runs.

Beau Webster, from Warwickshire, has scored 367 runs in just 7 innings at an average of 52.42.

Tymal Mills, from Sussex, has taken 10 wickets in just 7 innings at an average of 23.30.

Warwickshire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Warwickshire will enter the next game against Sussex with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances lately this season, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Beau Webster, who has scored 367 runs in 7 innings at an average of 52.42, and Usman Tariq, who holds 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 25.57. On the other hand, Sussex will be keen to regain its winning momentum. The team will be relying on its record against Warwickshire, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Daniel Hughes, who has scored 226 runs in 7 innings at an average of 37.66, and Tymal Mills, who holds 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 23.30.

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Sussex Chances of Winning: 44%

Warwickshire vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Warwickshire did not have a good start to the tournament but the team finally finds itself on the right track. Starting the tournament with five consecutive losses, the team has secured two consecutive wins to get back on track. Now with its boosted confidence levels, the team will be entering its next game against Sussex, which could help them to get another win. They have batsmen such as Zen Malik, who has scored 152 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38, and Dan Mousley, who has scored 74 runs in 3 innings at an average of 37. Rob Yates holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.25.

On the other hand, Sussex has shown almost similar performance to Warwickshire. They have also secured two wins and five losses in seven games this season, as the team now aims to regain its winning momentum. The only challenge they have faced is while securing consistent wins in this tournament. They have batsmen such as Harrison Ward, who has scored 158 runs in 4 innings at an average of 39.50, and John Simpson, who has scored 150 runs in 7 innings at an average of 21.42. Danny Briggs has managed to take 6 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 37.66.

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Warwickshire vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Warwickshire and Sussex will take place at County Ground in Chelmsford, where no team takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 14 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and 8 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 140, but it falls to 123 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Warwickshire and Sussex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 53% Humidity 16° - 25° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 53% Humidity 16° - 25° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Warwickshire and Sussex Player List

Team Form

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire now finds itself back on track, as they have started a winning streak. The team holds two consecutive wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the winning momentum. They have players such as Richard Gleeson, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.66, and Ed Barnard, who has scored 91 runs in 7 innings at an average of 13.

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has not been able to do well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as James Coles, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 32.60, and Tom Alsop, who has scored 125 runs in 6 innings at an average of 25.

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Warwickshire vs Sussex Top Batters

Beau Webster has been a dominant asset to the batting line-up of Warwickshire. He has managed to score 367 runs in 7 innings at an average of 52.42 and a strike rate of 152.28.

Daniel Hughes is the highest run-scorer for Sussex in this tournament. He has managed to score 226 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 37.66.

Warwickshire vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Usman Tariq is still leading the wicket-taking charts for Warwickshire this season. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 25.57.

Tymal Mills is holding his place firmly as the leading wicket-taker for Sussex in this season. He has managed to take 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 23.30.