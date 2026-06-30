Essex vs Surrey T20 Blast Match Prediction ESS 41 % Chance of Winning SUR 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The South Group of the T20 Blast is about to have one of the most intense games, as it will be Essex going against Surrey. This match is all set to take place on 1 July at 11:30 PM IST at County Ground in Chelmsford. Essex is heading to this game after losing its previous match to Northamptonshire by a massive margin of 130 runs. On the other hand, Surrey is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Sussex by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Essex Surrey Vote 0 votes

Facts: Essex has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Surrey.

Charlie Allison, from Essex, has scored 225 runs in 5 innings at an average of 75.

Reece Topley, from Surrey, has taken 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 14.53.

Essex vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Surrey will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown a strong form in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Dan Lawrence, who has scored 156 runs in 6 innings at an average of 39, and Reece Topley, who holds 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 14.53. On the other hand, Essex will be standing as a close contender in the upcoming match. The team will be taking home-ground advantage, as it also holds a strong record over Essex in this tournament. They have players such as Charlie Allison, who has scored 225 runs in 5 innings at an average of 75, and Charlie Bennett, who holds 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 16.91.

Essex Chances of Winning: 41%

Surrey Chances of Winning: 59%

Essex vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Essex has been one of the top performing teams in the South Group of the tournament. The team holds four wins and just three losses in seven games, as they now aim to make it to the top of the table. In the next game against Surrey, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Paul Walter, who has scored 187 runs in 7 innings at an average of 31.16, and Michael Pepper, who has scored 197 runs in 7 innings at an average of 28.14. Zaman Akhter has taken 10 wickets in 7 innings for the team at an average of 16.70.

On the other hand, Surrey has shown mixed form in this tournament, not being able to secure wins consistently. The team holds four wins and three losses in the seven games it has played, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. Now they will be relying on their form to come out victorious in the upcoming match against Essex. They have batsmen such as Josh Philippe, who scored 52 runs off 28 balls in one inning, and Tom Curran, who has scored 95 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.66. Tom Curran has also taken 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 27.28.

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Essex vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

The match between Essex and Surrey will take place at County Ground in Chelmsford, as Essex takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 14 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and 8 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 140, but it falls to 123 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Essex and Surrey won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 53% Humidity 16° - 25° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 53% Humidity 16° - 25° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Essex and Surrey Player List

Team Form

Essex Team Form

Essex just had its winning streak affected right before heading to this game. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Shane Snater, who holds 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 27, and Luc Benkenstein, who has scored 161 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.83.

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has regained its winning momentum ahead of the next game. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Tom Lawes, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15, and Ollie Pope, who has scored 114 runs in 6 innings at an average of 22.80.

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Essex vs Surrey Top Batters

Charlie Allison has been a key batter for Essex in this tournament. He has managed to score 225 runs in just 5 innings for the team at an average of 75.

Dan Lawrence will be a key batter for Surrey in the next game, noting the unavailability of other key players. He has managed to score 156 runs in 6 innings at an average of 39.

Essex vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Charlie Bennett is standing tall as the leading wicket-taker for Essex. He has taken 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 16.91 and an economy of 9.74.

Reece Topley has shown his experience with the ball for Surrey in this tournament. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 14.53.