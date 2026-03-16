India vs New Zealand Match Prediction
IND
84%
Chance of Winning
NEW
16%
Parimatch
Odi
BCA Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 651 runs, Virat Kohli was the leading run scorer for India in 2025.
- With 761 runs, Daryl Mitchell was the leading run scorer for New Zealand in 2025.
India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
India headed into this series after dominating the ODI format in 2025. They started the year with a winners medal in ICC Champions Trophy but faltered against Australia as they lost the series 2-1. In the last series they went head to head against South Africa and bounced back at home as they won the series 2-1.
Much like their opponents, New Zealand have been sensational in this format as they made the finals in the ICC Champions Trophy and lost against India. Since then they have won nine games in a row and would be hoping to continue their form. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 84%
- New Zealand’ chances of winning - 16%
India vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026
Rohit Sharma has been sensational in the ODI format in 2025 and we expect him to carry his form in this series. He has scored 650 runs in 2025 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rachin Ravindra has been one of the most consistent batters for New Zealand across all formats. In the ODIs, he has scored 604 runs with an average of 43.14 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chances of any stoppages during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
India and New Zealand Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gill Shubman
batsman
Conway Devon
wicket keeper
Sharma Rohit
batsman
Nicholls Henry
batsman
Kohli Virat
batsman
Young Will
batsman
Iyer Shreyas
batsman
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Rahul KL
batsman
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Hay Mitchell James
batsman
Jadeja Ravindra
all rounder
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Rana Harshit
bowler
Foulkes Zak
batsman
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Clarke Kristian
batsman
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Jamieson Kyle
bowler
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Ashok Adithya
bowler
Team Form
India Team Form
India head into this game after a dominant display against South Africa in the last series, they won the series 2-1.
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand have been excellent in this format as they have won nine games in a row.
India vs New Zealand Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
New ZealandNZ
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|WWL
IndiaIND
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|LLW
India vs New Zealand
Odi
BCA Stadium, Gujarat
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs New Zealand Top Batters
Virat Kohli to be India’ top batter
Virat Kohli did not have a great series against Australia but he bounced back at home against South Africa and scored back to back centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’ top batter
Daryl Mitchell has had an excellent year in this format as he has been the standout batter for his side and with 761 runs he was also the leading run scorer for New Zealand in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers
Kuldeep Yadav to be India’ top bowler
Kuldeep Yadav has been the standout bowler at home for India. He has been consistent and with 19 wickets he has been one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Mitchell Santner has been incredible for New Zealand with the bat and the ball. He was sublime against India in Tests and last year he has bagged 25 wickets in ODI format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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