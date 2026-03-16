India vs New Zealand Match Prediction IND 84 % Chance of Winning NEW 16 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR India take on New Zealand in the first game of the three match series at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 11 at 01:30 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

India headed into this series after dominating the ODI format in 2025. They started the year with a winners medal in ICC Champions Trophy but faltered against Australia as they lost the series 2-1. In the last series they went head to head against South Africa and bounced back at home as they won the series 2-1.

Much like their opponents, New Zealand have been sensational in this format as they made the finals in the ICC Champions Trophy and lost against India. Since then they have won nine games in a row and would be hoping to continue their form. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 84%

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 16%

India vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026

Rohit Sharma has been sensational in the ODI format in 2025 and we expect him to carry his form in this series. He has scored 650 runs in 2025 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra has been one of the most consistent batters for New Zealand across all formats. In the ODIs, he has scored 604 runs with an average of 43.14 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chances of any stoppages during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

India and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India head into this game after a dominant display against South Africa in the last series, they won the series 2-1.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have been excellent in this format as they have won nine games in a row.

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India vs New Zealand Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’ top batter

Virat Kohli did not have a great series against Australia but he bounced back at home against South Africa and scored back to back centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’ top batter

Daryl Mitchell has had an excellent year in this format as he has been the standout batter for his side and with 761 runs he was also the leading run scorer for New Zealand in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav has been the standout bowler at home for India. He has been consistent and with 19 wickets he has been one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Mitchell Santner has been incredible for New Zealand with the bat and the ball. He was sublime against India in Tests and last year he has bagged 25 wickets in ODI format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.