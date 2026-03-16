India vs New Zealand Match Prediction
IND
85%
Chance of Winning
NEW
15%
Parimatch
Odi
Niranjan Shah Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 651 runs, Virat Kohli was the leading run scorer for India in 2025.
- With 761 runs, Daryl Mitchell was the leading run scorer for New Zealand in 2025.
India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
India headed into this series after a dominating series win against South Africa at home and they continued their excellent form in the opening game against New Zealand. India conceded 300 runs and eventually managed to chase the target on the back of a brilliant innings by Virat Kohli and took a 1-0 lead.
New Zealand headed into this series in brilliant form as they won nine games in a row and were hoping to continue their winning momentum in the opening game but after a brilliant batting display, their bowlers struggled and they lost the opening game. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 85%
- New Zealand’ chances of winning - 15%
India vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026
Rohit Sharma had been sensational in the ODI format in 2025 as he scored 650 runs and was one of the leading run scorers. In the opening game he scored 26 runs and we expect Sharma to do well once again.
Devon Conway struggled for consistency last year in ODI format as he scored 369 runs in eight matches. He was sensational in the opening game as he scored a half century which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Rajkot during the game with minimum chances of any stoppages during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
India and New Zealand Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gill Shubman
batsman
Conway Devon
wicket keeper
Sharma Rohit
batsman
Nicholls Henry
batsman
Kohli Virat
batsman
Young Will
batsman
Iyer Shreyas
batsman
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Rahul KL
batsman
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Jadeja Ravindra
all rounder
Hay Mitchell James
batsman
Reddy Nithish
batsman
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Rana Harshit
bowler
Foulkes Zak
batsman
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Clarke Kristian
batsman
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Jamieson Kyle
bowler
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Lennox Jayden
bowler
Team Form
India Team Form
India headed into this series after a dominant display against South Africa. They won the opening game and took the series lead.
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand have been excellent in this format as they have won nine games in a row but they lost the opening game and trail the series 1-0.
India vs New Zealand Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
New ZealandNZ
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|WWL
IndiaIND
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|LLW
India vs New Zealand
Odi
Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs New Zealand Top Batters
Virat Kohli to be India’ top batter
Virat Kohli continued his excellent form in this format in the last outing as he scored 93 and took his team over the line. He was the leading run scorer in this format back in 2025 for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’ top batter
Daryl Mitchell has been one of the best batters for New Zealand in this format he was the leading run scorer last year and in the opening game he scored 84 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers
Kuldeep Yadav to be India’ top bowler
Kuldeep Yadav was expensive in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as he has been sensational at home for India and was also the leading wicket taker last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kyle Jamieson to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Kyle Jamieson was the standout bowler for New Zealand in the opening game as in the high scoring game he bagged four wickets and had the best bowling figures in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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