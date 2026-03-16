399

India vs New Zealand Match Prediction

IND

85%

Chance of Winning

NEW

15%

Parimatch

1.17
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Odi

Niranjan Shah Stadium

India take on New Zealand in the second game of the three match series at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 14 at 01:30 PM IST.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • With 651 runs, Virat Kohli was the leading run scorer for India in 2025.
  • With 761 runs, Daryl Mitchell was the leading run scorer for New Zealand in 2025.

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India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

India headed into this series after a dominating series win against South Africa at home and they continued their excellent form in the opening game against New Zealand. India conceded 300 runs and eventually managed to chase the target on the back of a brilliant innings by Virat Kohli and took a 1-0 lead.

New Zealand headed into this series in brilliant form as they won nine games in a row and were hoping to continue their winning momentum in the opening game but after a brilliant batting display, their bowlers struggled and they lost the opening game. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • India’ chances of winning - 85%
  • New Zealand’ chances of winning - 15%

India vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026

Rohit Sharma had been sensational in the ODI format in 2025 as he scored 650 runs and was one of the leading run scorers. In the opening game he scored 26 runs and we expect Sharma to do well once again.

Devon Conway struggled for consistency last year in ODI format as he scored 369 runs in eight matches. He was sensational in the opening game as he scored a half century which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Rajkot during the game with minimum chances of any stoppages during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

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India and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India headed into this series after a dominant display against South Africa. They won the opening game and took the series lead.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have been excellent in this format as they have won nine games in a row but they lost the opening game and trail the series 1-0.

India vs New Zealand Head to Head

India have had an upper hand in this fixture against New Zealand 63-50. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and India won the match by four wickets. Head to Head: India : 63 New Zealand: 50

India vs New Zealand

Odi

Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Icon

India

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.17
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New Zealand

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

4.95

India vs New Zealand Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’ top batter

Virat Kohli continued his excellent form in this format in the last outing as he scored 93 and took his team over the line. He was the leading run scorer in this format back in 2025 for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’ top batter

Daryl Mitchell has been one of the best batters for New Zealand in this format he was the leading run scorer last year and in the opening game he scored 84 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav was expensive in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as he has been sensational at home for India and was also the leading wicket taker last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kyle Jamieson to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Kyle Jamieson was the standout bowler for New Zealand in the opening game as in the high scoring game he bagged four wickets and had the best bowling figures in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:India will winIndia have beaten New Zealand in each of the last eight encounters.
Compare Odds:India to win - 1.17
New Zealand to win - 4.95
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