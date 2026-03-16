Facts: Dayll Mitchell has scored 2338 runs at an average of 53.13 with a strike rate of 93.85

Shai Hope has scored 5988 runs at an average of 49.90 in the 50-over format

New Zealand vs West Indies Chance of Winning

New Zealand are a strong ODI side, with a diversified kind of approach that suit them. Daryll Mitchell has taken over the mantle of consistent performance from Kane Williamson and has become the fulcrum of the side, whereas Kyle Jamieson has been the most impactful performer with the ball. With all bases covered, they are in a good position to make things work.

On the other hand, West Indies seem excessively dependent on Sherfane Rutherford and Shai Hope to bulk them up. While Jayden Seales and Matthew Forde have fared with the ball, nothing really suggests a classic way of doing things than Justin Greaves' bowling his way to glory. Will they come into effect?

NZ’s chances of winning - 78%

WI’s chances of winning - 22%

New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction & Tips 2025

Expect Daryll Mitchell to have another cracker game against the Windies after his success in the Christchurch ODI. You can’t discount what Kyle Jamieson brings to the table for his ability to take wickets consistently is well documented. Jayden Seales is a force to be reckoned with in the format and he will definitely be successful.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New Zealand vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

In the last 10 years, the McLean Park in Napier has hosted only four ODIs at an average of 29.44 with a run-rate of 5.17. That’s quite an anomaly when it comes to scoring in Kiwi grounds.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between New Zealand and West Indies in Napier.

Clear Rain Mild No Wind

Clear Rain Mild No Wind

New Zealand vs West Indies Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand are on a roll at this moment, having beaten West Indies in the first ODI after securing a 3-0 series win against England earlier this month.

West Indies Team Form

West Indies entered the series, having lost the ODI series to Bangladesh 2-1, before losing the first ODI against New Zealand.

New Zealand vs West Indies Head-to-Head

New Zealand and the West Indies have faced each other 68 times in ODIs, with the former winning 30 games as compared to 31 wins by the West Indies. Seven games ended in no result.

Head to Head:

Matches: 68

New Zealand: 30

West Indies: 31

Draw/Tie/NR: 7

New Zealand vs West Indies Odi McLean Park, Napier New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.27 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.77 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs West Indies Top Batters

Daryll Mitchell to be New Zealand’s best batter (Parimatch)

Dayll Mitchell is easily one of the most consistent batters in the 50-over version of the gane, having scored 2338 runs at an average of 53.13 with a strike rate of 93.85. With 11 fifties and seven centuries, Mitchell has carved a niche for himself - and hence, trusting him to deliver in the second ODI won’t be a bad idea.

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ best batter (Parimatch)

Like Mitchell, Shai Hope continues to shine in the ODI format in a very very consistent fashion. With 5988 runs at an average of 49.90, he remains one of the last man standing in the format. He already has 18 centuries and 30 half-centuries in the format, making him such a classic player.

New Zealand vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Matt Henry is a highly impactful bowler in the ODIs, having taken 168 wickets at an average of 24.95 at an economy rate of 5.18. His strike rate of 28.8 is one of the best. Hence, we hope that he turns up the volume once again in the second ODI and delivers for New Zealand.

Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Since making his debut in 2022, Jayden Seales has become a strong contender to lead the Windies' bowling attack in the 50-over format of the game. He has taken 37 wickets in 27 ODIs, at an average of 30.18. Sure, there is room for improvement, but Seales will not find the chance he has given himself over the last three years.