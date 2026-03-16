238

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

RSA

84%

Chance of Winning

PAK

16%

Parimatch

1.19
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Odi

Kingsmead Cricket Ground

South Africa Women take on Pakistan Women in the final game of the three match bilateral series at Kingsmead, Durban. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 01 at 01:30 PM IST.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • With 150 runs, Sune Luus is the leading run scorer for South Africa Women in this series.
  • With 156 runs, Ayesha Zafar is the leading run scorer for Pakistan Women in this series.

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South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Chance of Winning

South Africa Women have been the most dominant team in this series. They were brilliant in the T20Is against Pakistan Women as they won the series 2-1 and so far in this series, they have won back to back games and would be hoping to end the series with a perfect record against Pakistan Women.

Unlike their opponents, Pakistan Women have struggled in the ODIs as even though the games have been close they have lost back to back games and would be hoping to finish the series on a high. As per our calculations, South Africa Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • South Africa Women’ chances of winning - 84%
  • Pakistan Women’ chances of winning - 16%

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Laura Wolvaardt has been the standout batter for South Africa Women in this format and even though she hasn’t reached the heights in this series still she has done well and we expect her to do well once again.

Muneeba Ali has struggled to make an impact in this series as we expect her struggles to continue in the final games. So far she has scored two and five in two matches which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Durban with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
No Wind
Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
No Wind

South Africa Women and Pakistan Women Player List

Playing

RSA
RSA
PAK
PAK
First TeamSecond Team
Feroza Gull

wicket keeper

Tunnicliffe Faye

wicket keeper

Luus Sune

all rounder

Sana Fatima

all rounder

Jafta Sinalo

wicket keeper

Hani Umme

bowler

Tryon Chloe

all rounder

Alvi Najiha

wicket keeper

Aroob Shah Syeda

all rounder

de Klerk Nadine

all rounder

Rubab Tasmia

no information yet

van Niekerk Dane

all rounder

Team Form

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have dominated this series so far as they have won back to back games.

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they trail the series 2-0.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head

South Africa Women have dominated against Pakistan Women in this format. South Africa lead the series 2-0.

Head to Head:

South Africa Women : 26

Pakistan Women: 06

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women

Odi

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

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South Africa

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.19
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Pakistan

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4.70

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Sune Luus to be South Africa Women’ top batter

Sune Luus continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored a brilliant half century. With 150 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayesha Zafar to be Pakistan Women’ top batter

Ayesha Zafar has been outstanding so far in this campaign. In the last game she scored 75 runs and with 156 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be South Africa Women’ top bowler

Nadine de Klerk was expensive in the last game but still ended up with two wickets, so far with four wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Syeda Arooba Shah to be Pakistan Women’ top bowler

Syeda Aroob Shah was impressive in the last game as on a high scoring wicket she ended up with best bowling figures and is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:South Africa Women will winSouth Africa Women have dominated Pakistan Women in this series.
Compare Odds:South Africa Women to win - 1.19
Pakistan Women to win - 4.70
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