South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction
RSA
84%
Chance of Winning
PAK
16%
Parimatch
Odi
Kingsmead Cricket Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 150 runs, Sune Luus is the leading run scorer for South Africa Women in this series.
- With 156 runs, Ayesha Zafar is the leading run scorer for Pakistan Women in this series.
South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Chance of Winning
South Africa Women have been the most dominant team in this series. They were brilliant in the T20Is against Pakistan Women as they won the series 2-1 and so far in this series, they have won back to back games and would be hoping to end the series with a perfect record against Pakistan Women.
Unlike their opponents, Pakistan Women have struggled in the ODIs as even though the games have been close they have lost back to back games and would be hoping to finish the series on a high. As per our calculations, South Africa Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Africa Women’ chances of winning - 84%
- Pakistan Women’ chances of winning - 16%
South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Laura Wolvaardt has been the standout batter for South Africa Women in this format and even though she hasn’t reached the heights in this series still she has done well and we expect her to do well once again.
Muneeba Ali has struggled to make an impact in this series as we expect her struggles to continue in the final games. So far she has scored two and five in two matches which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Durban with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
South Africa Women and Pakistan Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Feroza Gull
wicket keeper
Brits Tazmin
batsman
Ameen Sidra
batsman
Tunnicliffe Faye
wicket keeper
Zafar Ayesha
batsman
Luus Sune
all rounder
Shamas Sadaf
batsman
Dercksen Annerie
batsman
Sana Fatima
all rounder
Jafta Sinalo
wicket keeper
Hani Umme
bowler
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Alvi Najiha
wicket keeper
Sandhu Nashra
bowler
Hlubi Ayanda
bowler
Aroob Shah Syeda
all rounder
de Klerk Nadine
all rounder
Rubab Tasmia
no information yet
Mlaba Nonkululeko
bowler
Iqbal Sadia
bowler
van Niekerk Dane
all rounder
Shangase Nondumiso
all rounder
Team Form
South Africa Women Team Form
South Africa Women have dominated this series so far as they have won back to back games.
Pakistan Women Team Form
Pakistan Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they trail the series 2-0.
South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head
South Africa Women have dominated against Pakistan Women in this format. South Africa lead the series 2-0.
Head to Head:
South Africa Women : 26
Pakistan Women: 06
South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women
Odi
Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
South Africa
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Pakistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters
Sune Luus to be South Africa Women’ top batter
Sune Luus continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored a brilliant half century. With 150 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ayesha Zafar to be Pakistan Women’ top batter
Ayesha Zafar has been outstanding so far in this campaign. In the last game she scored 75 runs and with 156 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers
Nadine de Klerk to be South Africa Women’ top bowler
Nadine de Klerk was expensive in the last game but still ended up with two wickets, so far with four wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Syeda Arooba Shah to be Pakistan Women’ top bowler
Syeda Aroob Shah was impressive in the last game as on a high scoring wicket she ended up with best bowling figures and is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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