International career

Syeda Aroob Shah was born on December 31, 2003. She is a leg-spin bowler who plays for the Pakistan national women’s cricket team. She started her international journey at the age of 15, which shows how early her talent was noticed. So far, she has played in five T20 matches and two One-Day Internationals for Pakistan.

In 2023, Syeda Aroob Shah was named captain of Pakistan’s squad for the Women’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in South Africa. This was a big step for her and showed her leadership skills on the field.

Outside cricket, she also values education. In December 2022, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) in Karachi awarded her a full scholarship. The university will cover her full four-year education, worth about 10 lakh rupees. She met with the Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, and Registrar of SSUET and thanked them for the support. Aroob said that while cricket is her passion, education is also very important. She believes that achievements mean more when combined with knowledge.

SSUET management praised her as a talented cricketer and said the university supports athletes through its sports policy. The university has also opened its doors to other players from cricket, football, hockey, and other sports who want to study while training.

2020: In January, she was selected for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. In December, her name was included in the list for the Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year at the PCB Awards.

2021: There were no main matches for her at the international level. She stayed active in cricket by taking part in local and training matches.

2022: She played five T20I matches for the Pakistan national team this year.

2023: In June, Syeda played in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. She helped Pakistan win against Nepal. Touba Hassan also played well in the same game. In August, she returned to the Pakistan squad for more T20I matches.

2024: On 14 October, she played against New Zealand Women in Dubai. This was her last T20I so far. She was picked for the Pakistan team in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

2025: In April, Syeda joined the Pakistan squad for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. The event took place in Pakistan.

Leagues Participation

Syeda Aroob Shah is still at the early stage of her cricket journey. So far, she has not played in any major domestic or international T20 leagues. At her young age, the focus has mostly been on national duties and development.

Domestic career

Syeda Aroob Shah started playing domestic cricket when she was 13. She played for Karachi Women in the National Women’s Championship in 2017. At 15, she bowled out Javeria Khan, who was the captain of the Pakistan national team at that time.

In the 2019/20 PCB Triangular T20 Women’s Tournament, she took five wickets. Her performance helped the Challengers team win the title.

From 2017 to 2024, Syeda played in the Women’s List A tournament for the Karachi Women’s team. These matches helped her grow as a bowler.

Records and achievements

Syeda Aroob Shah is still young. But she already has some important results. She got noticed for her work in cricket and also in education.

2020 – Her name was in the shortlist for Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year at the PCB Awards.

2022 – Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) gave her a full scholarship. The cost of her education is around 10 lakh rupees. The goal is to help cricket grow.

Personal life

Syeda Aroob Shah keeps her personal life mostly private. Not much is known about her family or personal matters, but some information has come out over time regarding her finances, fans, and life outside cricket.

Finance

As of April 2025, Syeda’s net worth is estimated to be $757,000, according to peopleai.com. Keep in mind, these numbers are based on social factors and may not fully reflect her actual income.

Family

There is no public information about Syeda's family, such as whether she is married or has children.

Scandals

There are no scandals related to Syeda. However, some fans were worried when she received a scholarship from Sir Syed University. They feared she might stop playing cricket and focus on her studies. But those concerns have not affected her dedication to cricket.

Fans

Syeda has over 13,000 followers on Instagram. She shares updates about her career and personal life with her fans.