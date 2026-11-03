Wellington vs Northern Districts The Ford Trophy Match Prediction WFI 52 % Chance of Winning NOR 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming match in the Ford Trophy, as it will be Wellington going against Northern Districts. This match will be played on 4 November at 3:00 AM IST at Basin Reserve. Wellington is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Canterbury by 209 runs. On the other hand, Northern Districts are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Auckland by 4 wickets.

Who will win? Wellington Northern Districts Vote 0 votes

Facts: Wellington has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Northern Districts.

Oscar Jackson, from Wellington, has scored 55 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.

Joshua Brown, from Northern Districts, has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.50.

Wellington vs Northern Districts Chances of Winning

Wellington will enter the upcoming match against Northern Districts with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Northern Districts and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Oscar Jackson, who has scored 55 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27.50, and Yahya Zeb, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19. On the other hand, Northern Districts will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Robert O'Donnell, who has scored 153 runs in 2 innings at an average of 76.50, and Joshua Brown, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.50.

Wellington Chances of Winning: 52%

Northern Districts Chances of Winning: 48%

Wellington vs Northern Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Wellington has not been able to receive a good start in this tournament. The team has started off its campaign with two consecutive losses, which puts them at the bottom of the standings with no points. However, their next game against Northern Districts could provide them with a win. Their record over Northern Districts has been strong and the team takes the home-ground advantage too. They have batsmen such as Gareth Severin, who has scored 55 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27.50, and Jesse Tashkoff, who has scored 52 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26. Liam Dudding has managed to take a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 4.94.

On the other hand, Northern Districts have not been able to capitalise on a good start. The team is holding a win and a loss in the two games they have played so far, which puts them at the 4th spot in the standings. Against Wellington, their record has not been strong, which makes the next game a challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Xavier Bell, who has scored 96 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 115.66, and Joe Carter, who has scored 45 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.50. James Naylor has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.25.

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Wellington vs Northern Districts Match Toss Prediction

The match between Wellington and Northern Districts will be played at Basin Reserve, which gives the home-ground advantage to Wellington. This venue has hosted a total of 62 ODIs, out of which 29 games have been won by the team batting first, and 28 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 207, but it falls to 172 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Wellington and Northern Districts could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 80% Humidity 13° - 18° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 80% Humidity 13° - 18° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Wellington and Northern Districts Player List

Team Form

Wellington Team Form

Wellington has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Jesse Tashkoff, who holds a wicket at an economy of 7 in 2 innings, and Logan van Beek, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 104.34.

Northern Districts Team Form

Northern Districts have shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Brett Hampton, who has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 49, and Aryan Mann, who has scored 31 runs in 2 innings at an average of 15.50.

Wellington vs Northern Districts List a Basin Reserve, Wellington Wellington Firebirds Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.09 Bet Now!

Wellington vs Northern Districts Top Batters

Oscar Jackson is the highest run-scorer for Wellington in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 55 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.

Robert O'Donnell is the highest run-scorer for Northern Districts in this tournament. He has been able to score 153 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 76.50.

Wellington vs Northern Districts Top Bowlers

Yahya Zeb is the leading wicket-taker for Wellington in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 19.

Joshua Brown is the leading wicket-taker for Northern Districts in this tournament so far. He has been able to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 16.50.