Central Districts vs Auckland The Ford Trophy Match Prediction CST 48 % Chance of Winning AUC 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The seventh match in the Ford Trophy is set to be an exciting game, as it will feature Central Districts going against Auckland. This match will be played on 4 November at 3:00 AM IST at Saxton Oval in Nelson. Central Districts are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Otago by 29 runs. On the other hand, Auckland is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Northern Districts by 4 wickets. Can Auckland continue their winning momentum this season?

Who will win? Central Districts Auckland Vote 0 votes

Facts: Central Districts have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Auckland, losing two.

Sam Cassidy, from Central Districts, has scored 161 runs in 2 innings at an average of 80.50.

Angus Olliver, from Auckland, has taken 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.66.

Central Districts vs Auckland Chances of Winning

Auckland will enter the upcoming match against Central Districts with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown some strong performances in this tournament, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sean Solia, who has scored 174 runs in 2 innings at an average of 87, and Angus Olliver, who has taken 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.66. On the other hand, Central Districts will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team has been strong against Auckland and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sam Cassidy, who has scored 161 runs in 2 innings at an average of 80.50, and Toby Findlay, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27.40.

Central Districts Chances of Winning: 48%

Auckland Chances of Winning: 52%

Central Districts vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Central Districts have not been able to start off this tournament on a strong note. Despite being the defending champions, the team has started its campaign with two losses, which puts them at the 5th spot in the standings. In the next game against Auckland, the team takes the home-ground advantage and also holds a good record over them lately, which might help them to get the first win. They have batsmen such as Tom Bruce, who has scored 84 runs in 2 innings at an average of 47, and Brad Schumillan, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25. Jake Gibson was able to take 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 13.

On the other hand, Auckland has turned out to be a dominant team this season. The team has won both of its opening games, which puts them at the top of the standings with an impressive total of 9 points. Their record against Central Districts might not have been impressive, but the team will be keen to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Dale Phillips, who has scored 117 runs in 2 innings at an average of 58.50, and Cam Fletcher, who has scored 59 runs in 2 innings at an average of 29.50. Adithya Ashok has managed to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.40.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Central Districts vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

The match between Central Districts and Auckland will be played at Saxton Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Central Districts. This venue has hosted a total of 17 ODIs, out of which 5 games have been won by the team batting first and 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 257, but it falls to 232 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Central Districts and Auckland could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain on the match day.

Mostly Cloudy 87% Humidity 14° - 17° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 87% Humidity 14° - 17° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Central Districts and Auckland Player List

Team Form

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have encountered a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team is now holding three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Raymond Toole, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 58, and Will Young, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24.

Auckland Team Form

Auckland has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Harry Cullen-Hieatt, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.25, and Ryan Harrison, who has scored 47 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 134.28.

Central Districts vs Auckland List a Saxton Oval, Napier Central Stags Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.17 Bet Now! Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now!

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Batters

Sam Cassidy is the highest run-scorer for Central Districts in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 161 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 80.50.

Sean Solia is the highest run-scorer for Auckland in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 174 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 87.

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Toby Findlay is the leading wicket-taker for Central Districts in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 27.40.

Angus Olliver is the leading wicket-taker for Auckland in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 14.66.