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Central Districts vs Auckland The Ford Trophy Match Prediction

CST

48%

Chance of Winning

AUC

52%

Parimatch

1.61
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Saxton Oval

The seventh match in the Ford Trophy is set to be an exciting game, as it will feature Central Districts going against Auckland. This match will be played on 4 November at 3:00 AM IST at Saxton Oval in Nelson. Central Districts are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Otago by 29 runs. On the other hand, Auckland is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Northern Districts by 4 wickets. Can Auckland continue their winning momentum this season?

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Central Districts have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Auckland, losing two.
  • Sam Cassidy, from Central Districts, has scored 161 runs in 2 innings at an average of 80.50.
  • Angus Olliver, from Auckland, has taken 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.66.

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Central Districts vs Auckland Chances of Winning 

Auckland will enter the upcoming match against Central Districts with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown some strong performances in this tournament, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sean Solia, who has scored 174 runs in 2 innings at an average of 87, and Angus Olliver, who has taken 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.66. On the other hand, Central Districts will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team has been strong against Auckland and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sam Cassidy, who has scored 161 runs in 2 innings at an average of 80.50, and Toby Findlay, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27.40. 

  • Central Districts Chances of Winning: 48%
  • Auckland Chances of Winning: 52%

Central Districts vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Central Districts have not been able to start off this tournament on a strong note. Despite being the defending champions, the team has started its campaign with two losses, which puts them at the 5th spot in the standings. In the next game against Auckland, the team takes the home-ground advantage and also holds a good record over them lately, which might help them to get the first win. They have batsmen such as Tom Bruce, who has scored 84 runs in 2 innings at an average of 47, and Brad Schumillan, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25. Jake Gibson was able to take 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 13. 

On the other hand, Auckland has turned out to be a dominant team this season. The team has won both of its opening games, which puts them at the top of the standings with an impressive total of 9 points. Their record against Central Districts might not have been impressive, but the team will be keen to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Dale Phillips, who has scored 117 runs in 2 innings at an average of 58.50, and Cam Fletcher, who has scored 59 runs in 2 innings at an average of 29.50. Adithya Ashok has managed to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.40.

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Central Districts vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Central Districts and Auckland will be played at Saxton Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Central Districts. This venue has hosted a total of 17 ODIs, out of which 5 games have been won by the team batting first and 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 257, but it falls to 232 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first. 

Weather Report 

The match between Central Districts and Auckland could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain on the match day.

Mostly Cloudy
87% Humidity
14° - 17° C Temperature
13 kmph Wind Speed
Mostly Cloudy
87% Humidity
14° - 17° C Temperature
13 kmph Wind Speed

Central Districts and Auckland Player List

Playing

CST
CST
AUC
AUC
First TeamSecond Team
Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Bracewell Doug

all rounder

Anderson Corey

all rounder

Bruce Tom

batsman

Clarkson Josh

all rounder

Cleaver Dane

wicket keeper

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Bopara Ravi

all rounder

Field Joey

all rounder

Briggs Cole Jeffery

wicket keeper

Findlay Toby Aitken

no information yet

Frew Jesse

batsman

Cachopa Craig

wicket keeper

Heaphy Curtis

wicket keeper

Fletcher Cam

wicket keeper

Ludick Willem

all rounder

Fuller James

all rounder

Harjot Harjot

all rounder

Harrison Ryan

all rounder

Hodge Brad

batsman

Johal Harjot

no information yet

Mahmood Azhar

all rounder

Majithia R

batsman

Watson Ryan

all rounder

Weeks Matthew

all rounder

Wiggins Bayley

wicket keeper

Mustard Phil

wicket keeper

Nash Chris

batsman

Young Will

batsman

Neesham James

all rounder

Team Form 

Central Districts Team Form 

Central Districts have encountered a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team is now holding three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Raymond Toole, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 58, and Will Young, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24. 

Auckland Team Form 

Auckland has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Harry Cullen-Hieatt, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.25, and Ryan Harrison, who has scored 47 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 134.28.

Central Districts vs Auckland Head to Head

This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance.

Central Districts vs Auckland

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Saxton Oval, Napier

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Central Stags

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2.17
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Auckland Aces

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1.61

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Batters 

Sam Cassidy is the highest run-scorer for Central Districts in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 161 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 80.50. 

Sean Solia is the highest run-scorer for Auckland in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 174 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 87. 

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Bowlers 

Toby Findlay is the leading wicket-taker for Central Districts in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 27.40. 

Angus Olliver is the leading wicket-taker for Auckland in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 14.66.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Auckland will win. Auckland has shown strong performances in this tournament, as compared to Central Districts.
Compare Odds:Central Districts to Win - 2.17
Auckland to Win - 1.61
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