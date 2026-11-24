Bengal vs Rajasthan Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction BEN Chance of Winning RR Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are all set to witness another exciting match in Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, as it will be Bengal going against Rajasthan. This match will be played on 26 November at 11:00 AM IST at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Bengal will be looking at this match as an opportunity to end the group stages with another win and advance to the next stage. On the other hand, Rajasthan will be eager to win this game and finish the group stages on a strong note.

Who will win? Bengal Rajasthan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bengal has won two out of its three head-to-head matches against Rajasthan, losing one.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, from Bengal, has scored 1410 runs in 44 innings at an average of 40.28.

Manav Suthar, from Rajasthan, has taken 33 wickets in 33 innings at an average of 22.84.

Bengal vs Rajasthan Chances of Winning

Bengal will enter the upcoming match against Rajasthan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Rajasthan, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has scored 1410 runs in 44 innings at an average of 40.28, and Mohammed Shami, who holds 242 wickets in 201 innings at an average of 25.19. On the other hand, Rajasthan will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Mahipal Lomror, who has scored 2563 runs in 115 innings at an average of 27.85, and Manav Suthar, who holds 33 wickets in 33 innings at an average of 22.84.

Bengal Chances of Winning: 54%

Rajasthan Chances of Winning: 46%

Bengal vs Rajasthan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bengal has shown some good performances in this tournament so far. The team has been able to grab a few wins combined with some losses, which has put them close to qualification for the next stage. But for this, they will have to defeat Rajasthan in the next match, which is a do-or-die game for them. Having a good record over Rajasthan might help Bengal to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Abishek Porel, who has scored 1773 runs in 64 innings at an average of 30.56, and Karan Lal, who has scored 785 runs in 33 innings at an average of 26.16. Mukesh Kumar has been able to take 100 wickets in 95 innings at an average of 29.79.

On the other hand, Rajasthan has been one of the best teams in Group A standings. Having won the majority of its matches in the group stages, the team will be eager to end it on a similar note. While the next match against Bengal does pose a challenge for the team, they will be eager to turn the tables while relying on their winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Kunal Singh Rathore, who has scored 541 runs in 27 innings at an average of 33.81, and Kartik Sharma, who has scored 764 runs in 27 innings at an average of 31.83. Rahul Chahar has been able to take 151 wickets in 145 innings at an average of 26.81.

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Bengal vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bengal and Rajasthan will be played at Wankhede Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Bengal and Rajasthan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain on the match day.

Sunny 56% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 56% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Bengal and Rajasthan Player List

Team Form

Bengal Team Form

Bengal has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Sayan Ghosh, who holds 74 wickets in 49 innings at an average of 17.81, and Shakir Gandhi, who has scored 300 runs in 20 innings at an average of 17.64.

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan has shown strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team has also been able to grab more wins and a few losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Himanshu Rana, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24.60, and Rohan Rajbar, who has scored 167 runs in 5 innings at an average of 33.40.

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Bengal vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Abhimanyu Easwaran will be a key batsman for Bengal in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1410 runs in 44 innings in his T20 career at an average of 40.28.

Mahipal Lomror will be a key batsman for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 2563 runs in 115 innings at an average of 27.85.

Bengal vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Mohammed Shami will be a key bowler for Bengal in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 242 wickets in 201 innings in his T20 career at an average of 25.19.

Manav Suthar will be a key bowler for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 33 wickets in 33 innings in his T20 career at an average of 22.84.