South Australia vs Victoria Sheffield Shield Match Prediction RED 52 % Chance of Winning VIC 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Sheffield Shield has generated a lot of buzz among the fans, as it will be South Australia going against Victoria. This match will be played from 24 November at 5:30 AM IST at the Adelaide Oval. South Australia is heading to this game after losing its previous match against New South Wales by 98 runs. On the other hand, Victoria is heading to this game after its previous match against Western Australia ended in a draw. Which of these teams will get a much needed win?

Who will win? South Australia Victoria Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Australia has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Victoria, losing one.

Ben Manenti, from South Australia, has scored 300 runs in 7 innings at an average of 50.

Harry Hoekstra, from Victoria, holds 16 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.31.

South Australia vs Victoria Chances of Winning

South Australia will enter the upcoming match against Victoria with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Victoria and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ben Manenti, who has scored 300 runs in 7 innings at an average of 50, and Henry Thornton, who holds 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 19.33. On the other hand, Victoria will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Marcus Harris, who has scored 265 runs in 8 innings at an average of 37.85, and Harry Hoekstra, who holds 16 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.31.

South Australia Chances of Winning: 52%

Victoria Chances of Winning: 48%

South Australia vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Australia has not been able to capitalise on a good start this season. The team holds the fifth spot in the standings with 12.07 points, as they have secured just one win and three losses in four games. Against Victoria, their record has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Jake Weatherald, who has scored 279 runs in 7 innings at an average of 39.85, and Jake Lehmann, who has scored 241 runs in 7 innings at an average of 34.42. Noah McFadyen has been able to take 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23.62.

On the other hand, Victoria has not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team holds the last spot in the standings, as they have secured no wins and two losses in the four games they have played so far. Their upcoming match against South Australia also seems a challenge, as the team has not been able to perform well against them lately. They have batsmen such as Peter Handscomb, who has scored 259 runs in 7 innings at an average of 43.16, and Liam Blackford, who has scored 189 runs in 7 innings at an average of 27. Will Sutherland has been able to take 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 30.50.

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South Australia vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

The match between South Australia and Victoria will be played at Adelaide Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to South Australia. This venue has hosted a total of 87 Tests, out of which 42 games have been won by the team batting first, and 25 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 377, but it falls to 345 in the second innings, to 268 in the third innings, and 207 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between South Australia and Victoria could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 10% chance of rain on the final three days.

Partly Sunny 22 - 38% Humidity 11° - 31° C Temperature 10 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 22 - 38% Humidity 11° - 31° C Temperature 10 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

South Australia and Victoria Player List

Team Form

South Australia Team Form

South Australia has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three consecutive wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Jordan Buckingham, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26.20, and Noah McFadyen, who has scored 189 runs in 3 innings at an average of 94.50.

Victoria Team Form

Victoria has also not been able to grab wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive losses and no wins in any of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as David Moody, who has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 36.85, and Blake MacDonald, who has scored 116 runs off 208 balls.

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South Australia vs Victoria Top Batters

Ben Manenti is the highest run-scorer for South Australia in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 300 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 50.

Marcus Harris is the highest run-scorer for Victoria in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 265 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 37.85.

South Australia vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Henry Thornton will be a key bowler for South Australia in the next game. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 19.33.

Harry Hoekstra is the leading wicket-taker for Victoria in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 16 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 15.31.