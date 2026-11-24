Uttarakhand vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Prediction UTT 45 % Chance of Winning MUM 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be having some intense games in Group D in the final round, as it will be Uttarakhand going against Mumbai. This match will be played on 26 November at 8:00 AM IST at the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata. Uttarakhand will be eager to secure a win in this game and end the group stages on a strong note. On the other hand, Mumbai will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win.

Who will win? Uttarakhand Mumbai Vote 0 votes

Facts: Mumbai has won its only head-to-head match against Uttarakhand by 2 runs.

Kunal Chandela, from Uttarakhand, has scored 992 runs in 36 innings at an average of 32.

Sairaj Patil, from Mumbai, has taken 20 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 17.95.

Uttarakhand vs Mumbai Chances of Winning

Mumbai will enter the upcoming match against Uttarakhand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Uttarakhand in head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 1734 runs in 90 innings at an average of 26.27, and Sairaj Patil, who holds 20 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 17.95. On the other hand, Uttarakhand will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances to turn the tables. They have players such as Kunal Chandela, who has scored 992 runs in 36 innings at an average of 32, and Avneesh Sudha, who holds 13 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 34.

Uttarakhand Chances of Winning: 45%

Mumbai Chances of Winning: 55%

Uttarakhand vs Mumbai Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Uttarakhand has shown mixed performances in this tournament so far. As the team remains eager to secure a win and advance to the next stage of the tournament, it seems a bit challenging. Their record against Mumbai has not been strong lately, as the team aims to turn the tables and secure a thrilling win in the next match. They have batsmen such as Yuvraj Chaudhary, who has scored 701 runs in 21 innings at an average of 35.05, and Avneesh Sudha, who has scored 850 runs in 36 innings at an average of 25. Jagadeesha Suchith has been able to take 82 wickets in 95 innings at an average of 28.82.

On the other hand, Mumbai has been one of the strong contenders in this tournament. With their strong performances throughout the group stages, the team now aims to end it on a strong note and advance to the next stage. Having a dominant record over Uttarakhand, the next game would give them an opportunity to secure yet another win. They have batsmen such as Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 9896 runs in 350 innings at an average of 34.84, and Musheer Khan, who has scored 138 runs in 5 innings at an average of 34.50. Shivam Dube has taken 94 wickets in 127 innings at an average of 28.11.

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Uttarakhand vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

The match between Uttarakhand and Mumbai will be played at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue is yet to host any T20I match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the early swinging conditions, before the pitch starts to favour the batters with its true bounce and good carry. Spinners are expected to play a role in the middle overs as the pitch slows down. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Uttarakhand and Mumbai won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 61% Humidity 17° - 27° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 61% Humidity 17° - 27° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Uttarakhand and Mumbai Player List

Team Form

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Aarav Mahajan, who has scored 140 runs in 6 innings at an average of 35, and Mayank Mishra, who holds 27 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 19.96.

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Atharva Ankolekar, who has taken 25 wickets in 27 innings at an average of 27.92, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 1271 runs in 49 innings at an average of 31.

Uttarakhand vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata Uttarakhand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Mumbai Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Uttarakhand vs Mumbai Top Batters

Kunal Chandela will be a key batsman for Uttarakhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 992 runs in 36 innings at an average of 32.

Sarfaraz Khan will be a key batsman for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1734 runs in his T20 career in 90 innings at an average of 26.27.

Uttarakhand vs Mumbai Top Bowlers

Avneesh Sudha will be a key bowler for Uttarakhand in the next game. He has managed to take 13 wickets in 21 innings in his T20 career at an average of 34.

Sairaj Patil will be a key bowler for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 20 wickets throughout his T20 career at an average of 17.95 in 14 innings.