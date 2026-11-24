Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction
CHH
48%
Chance of Winning
VID
52%
Parimatch
T20
Eden Gardens
Who will win?
Facts:
- Vidarbha has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Chhattisgarh.
- Amandeep Khare, from Chhattisgarh, has scored 1795 runs in 60 innings at an average of 35.90.
- Nachiket Bhute, from Vidarbha, has taken 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 30.20.
Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning
Vidarbha will enter the upcoming match against Chhattisgarh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Chhattisgarh, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Atharva Taide, who has scored 1924 runs in 64 innings at an average of 32.06, and Nachiket Bhute, who holds 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 30.20. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Amandeep Khare, who has scored 1795 runs in 60 innings at an average of 35.90, and Shubham Agarwal, who holds 43 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 17.18.
- Chhattisgarh Chances of Winning: 48%
- Vidarbha Chances of Winning: 52%
Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Chhattisgarh has shown some mixed performances in this tournament so far. The team has managed to put itself among the table toppers, but they will be eager to secure yet another win to advance to the next stage. However, it will be quite challenging, noting their recent record against Chhattisgarh in this format of the game. They have batsmen such as Vikalp Tiwari, who has scored 210 runs in 4 innings at an average of 70, and Ajay Mandal, who has scored 628 runs in 46 innings at an average of 18.47. Jayant Yadav has been able to take 66 wickets in 94 innings at an average of 29.92.
On the other hand, Vidarbha has shown its dominance in this tournament. The team has managed to remain undefeated in the majority of the matches they have played this season, as they now aim to end the group stages with another win. Against Chhattisgarh, their record has been strong, which could help them to grab yet another win. They have batsmen such as Danish Malewar, who has scored 132 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.40, and Ravikumar Samarth, who has scored 531 runs in 30 innings at an average of 18.31. Yash Kadam has been able to take 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 19.25.
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Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction
The match between Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha will be played at Eden Gardens, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to 144 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Agarwal Shubham
all rounder
Chavan Nayan
no information yet
Butte Jivesh
all rounder
Dubey Harsh Surendra
all rounder
Chandraker Shashank
wicket keeper
Dubey Saurabh
bowler
Chouhan Ashish
batsman
Dubey Shubham
batsman
Desai Sanjeet
batsman
Karnewar Akshay
bowler
Hurkat Sanidhya
batsman
Mahale Mandar
batsman
Kerkar Eknath
wicket keeper
Nalkande Darshan
bowler
Khare Amandeep Narayan
batsman
Parwani Dipesh
no information yet
Sharma Jitesh
wicket keeper
Mandal Ajay Jadav
all rounder
Shorey Dhruv
batsman
Painkra Prashant
no information yet
Taide Atharwa
batsman
Singh Gagandeep
batsman
Wadkar Akshay
wicket keeper
Singh Harpreet
batsman
Yadav Lalit
all rounder
Singh Shubham
bowler
Sureshrao Ruikar Sumit
all rounder
Thakur Aayush Singh
bowler
Tiwari Rishabh
batsman
Tiwary Anuj
batsman
Team Form
Chhattisgarh Team Form
Chhattisgarh has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Dev Aditya Singh, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.50, and Prateek Yadav, who has scored 164 runs in 15 innings at an average of 12.61.
Vidarbha Team Form
Vidarbha has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team has been on a winning streak in its recent games, as they now aim to continue the same in the upcoming match. They have players such as Yash Thakur, who holds 117 wickets in 78 innings at an average of 18.64, and Vedant Jajoo, who has scored 41 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 120.58.
Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha
T20
Eden Gardens, null
Chhattisgarh
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Vidarbha
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Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Top Batters
Amandeep Khare will be a key batsman for Chhattisgarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1795 runs in 60 innings at an average of 35.90.
Atharva Taide will be a key batsman for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1924 runs in 64 innings in his T20 career at an average of 32.06.
Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers
Shubham Agarwal will be a key bowler for Chhattisgarh in the next match. He has managed to take 43 wickets in 34 innings in his T20 career at an average of 17.18.
Nachiket Bhute will be a key bowler for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 10 wickets in 10 innings in his T20 career at an average of 30.20.
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